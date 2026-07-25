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Cockroach Janta Party calls off Jantar Mantar protest after government accepts all key demands

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has officially called off its protest at Jantar Mantar after the Union Government agreed to all three remaining demands.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
Cockroach Janta Party calls off Jantar Mantar protest after government accepts all key demands
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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