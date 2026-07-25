/Cockroach Janta Party calls off Jantar Mantar protest after government accepts all key demands

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has officially announced the conclusion of its prolonged agitation at Jantar Mantar, confirming that the Union Government has agreed to address all three of its remaining primary demands following the exit of the Education Minister.
The decision brings an end to weeks of high-profile demonstrations in the capital, which were sparked by examination irregularities and administrative lapses surrounding the NEET-UG tests.
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