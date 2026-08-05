/CJP future plans: CJP to act as nationwide 'pressure group', targets E20 fuel norms & joins Jharkhand student fast

Following the conclusion of its 37-day nationwide agitation over alleged NEET-UG exam irregularities, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has declared that it will operate strictly as a "public pressure group" rather than transitioning into a traditional political party.
Speaking during a media interaction ahead of the movement's two-day core team strategy meeting in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke outlined the group's future agenda, which includes challenging government ethanol-blend fuel (E20) policies, tackling rising unemployment, and supporting student protests in Jharkhand.
Ruling out any ambitions to register as an official political party or contest elections, Dipke stated that India urgently requires independent public mechanisms to hold democratic institutions accountable.
"People have lost faith in the judiciary, politics, media, and the Election Commission. As our agitation grew, support extended beyond education issues to these broader institutions. To bring accountability, there is a need for a public pressure group. For now, CJP will remain a pressure group, as that is what India needs most right now," Dipke told reporters.
Reinforcing this stance, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das emphasized that creating another political party would not solve systemic public grievances.
"If people still have pain, suffering, and anguish, it means the answer is not a political party. The answer is a grassroots-level movement, an awakening. And that's what CJP is building," Das added.
During the two-day core committee meeting, CJP leadership—including Dipke, chief spokesperson Saurav Das, and spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur—will review past agitations and finalize an expanded national organizational framework.
Key operational priorities for the upcoming phase include:
E20 ethanol fuel critique: Raising public awareness and policy objections regarding the government's mandatory ethanol-blend fuel mandate and its impact on consumer vehicles and fuel economy.
Withdrawal of student FIRs: Engaging with government representatives to ensure all police cases and FIRs filed against student demonstrators during the NEET agitation are unconditionally revoked.
Medical & legal aid: Providing structured legal representation and medical assistance to students injured or detained during recent protests across the country.
Guidance from activists: Retaining environmentalist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk as a senior mentor and strategic advisor for non-violent public movements.
Addressing ongoing student unrest in Jharkhand over alleged paper leaks and evaluation tampering in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examinations, Dipke confirmed that CJP volunteers will actively join the ground demonstrations in Ranchi.
"We will definitely go to Jharkhand. We will stand with the student aspirants and support every single demand of their agitation," Dipke affirmed.
The decision comes as job aspirants in Ranchi continue an indefinite sit-in and hunger strike demanding a central agency probe into regional recruitment drives.
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