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CJP future plans: CJP to act as nationwide 'pressure group', targets E20 fuel norms & joins Jharkhand student fast

Post the 37-day NEET paper leak protests, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the group will operate as a "public pressure group." The youth movement is shifting focus to E20 fuel policies, student FIR revocations, and supporting ongoing exam protests in Jharkhand.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
CJP future plans: CJP to act as nationwide 'pressure group', targets E20 fuel norms & joins Jharkhand student fast
Image Credit: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke celebrates with supporters following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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CJP future plans: CJP to act as nationwide 'pressure group', targets E20 fuel norms & joins Jharkhand student fast
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