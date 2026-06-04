Meet Dhruv Rathee's ex-scriptwriter, an LSE alumnus, and a top RTI activist lead 'Cockroach Janta Party' expansion

The "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP), which started as a joke on social media, has transformed into a serious political protest movement. They plan a big physical protest in the national capital against what they see as huge systemic corruption. Their goals are some important changes following high-profile leaks of exam papers, such as those for NEET-UG and CBSE exams.

The CJP recently had its first press conference in Delhi’s Constitution Club. The new team there asked for the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Abhijeet Dipke, the founder, will fly in from the US to head up a peaceful rally at Jantar Mantar.

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To connect better with people and journalists, they've picked three knowledgeable folks as main speakers:

Sourav Das, an experienced journalist and RTI activist, leads as chief spokesperson. He became famous for getting the government to share information about the Aarogya Setu app during the pandemic via RTI and legal action. Not only that, but he's also really into environmental causes. For example, he was right in the middle of anti-pollution protests at India Gate.

Vijeta Dahiya is a key party spokesperson and a fascinating blend of brains and creativity. With her expertise in engineering, political research, and mass communication, she's really shaping things up in the organizational world. Born in Haryana, she now calls Mumbai home.

A graduate of the respected Delhi Technological University (DTU), Dahiya is quite the content strategist. She rocked her role as a core researcher and scriptwriter for independent YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. Plus, she gained fame as a top Quora Hindi writer for her deep dives into history and politics. Her knack for storytelling extends to her books too – 'The Power of Universe' and 'To Hell with That Job' both hit the best-seller list!

When she's not writing scripts or books, Dahiya directs Haryanvi films that get major applause. Titles like 'Daraarein' and 'Opri Parai' show off her skills behind the scenes.

Ashutosh Ranka, another highly credentialed academic and public policy expert, rounds out the trio of spokespersons. He got his B.Tech from IIT Kanpur and then headed to the UK for a Master's in Public Administration at the London School of Economics.

After wrapping up his studies, Ranka worked at McKinsey & Company. When he came back to India last year, he turned his focus to social entrepreneurship and became a policy advocate in Jaipur.

This guy's no stranger to leading youth-centric civic movements. He's been particularly active in rallying against issues like the Dhol Ka Baad environmental disaster, the Amayra suicide case, and problems with the NEET paper leaks. With the Common Cause Party, or CJP, Ranka aims to push for better institutional fixes that promote total transparency and accountability in India's education systems.

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