Internal tensions within the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have culminated in a formal split, with former volunteer Manish Brahmbhatt announcing a breakaway faction named CJP-Democratic (CJP-D). Brahmbhatt publicly accused CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke of side-lining veteran activists from the initial Jantar Mantar movement in favor of a closed leadership circle.
The newly established CJP-D seeks to bring the focus back to student grievances at the grassroots level. However, the leaders of CJP have not made any official reaction to these claims.
#WATCH | Delhi: Founder CJP- Democratic, Manish Brahmbhatt says, "Today, we are launching the 'Cockroach Janata Party Democratic'... Why did we have to do this? The movement belonged to the nation; it succeeded because people poured their blood and sweat into it. However, after… pic.twitter.com/qt0OnWLrzM— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2026
The conflict between the party leaders and dissatisfied volunteers grew into a crisis after the private meeting was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Protest results: Manish Brahmbhatt and volunteer Rahul Pandya demonstrated their discontent in form of protests outside Dipke's apartment, an act which put both individuals in hospitals because of the exhaustion.
Exclusion of founders: Members who oppose the current actions of the organisation claim that the original movement has been usurped by individuals who had connections with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), leaving behind activists with different political affiliations.
Dispute over representation: Brahmbhatt alleged that the new executive committee lacked pan-national representation and was biased in favor of its loyal members and not veterans from different states.
At the heart of this mutiny is the issue of departure from the independence with which CJP was founded in order to cater to some secondary political affiliations.
Shifts in focus: The leadership of CJP-D says that the main focus has now shifted from tackling various issues of students and civilians to being selective in their opposition to politicians.
Ignoring pluralism: It has been alleged that while the original protests at Jantar Mantar involved people from various political groups such as Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena, their organizational structures ignore that diversity.
Addressing past ties: Although Abhijeet Dipke has admitted that he was associated with AAP earlier, he says that the organizational activities are completely independent now.
CJP-D has formally been launched in New Delhi with the aim of establishing an alternative organizational structure catering to grassroots-level demographics.
Focus on grassroots-level members: They plan to recruit volunteers who feel sidelined during the recent structural appointments in the parent organisation.
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