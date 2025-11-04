Advertisement
TAMIL NADU RAPE

Coimbatore College Student Gangrape Case: 3 Arrested, Accused Shot In Leg During Police Encounter

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Saravana Sundar confirmed the arrest of three men accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Nov 04, 2025
Coimbatore College Student Gangrape Case: 3 Arrested, Accused Shot In Leg During Police EncounterPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

Three men accused of allegedly gang-raping a college student near Coimbatore International Airport have been arrested.

According to the news agency ANI, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Saravana Sundar confirmed the arrest of three men accused.

The news agency further reported that the accused were trying to escape from the spot when the police had to shoot them in the leg in Vellakinaru, on the outskirts of Coimbatore city. The injured accused are Guna, Karuppasamy, and Karthik, also known as Kaleeswaran. All the accused have been sent to GH Coimbatore.

A head constable was also injured in the encounter. 

Also Read- Tamil Nadu Horror: College Student Abducted, Raped Near Coimbatore Airport | Chilling Details Emerge

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(this is a developing story)

