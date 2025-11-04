Coimbatore College Student Gangrape Case: 3 Arrested, Accused Shot In Leg During Police Encounter

Three men accused of allegedly gang-raping a college student near Coimbatore International Airport have been arrested.

According to the news agency ANI, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Saravana Sundar confirmed the arrest of three men accused.

The news agency further reported that the accused were trying to escape from the spot when the police had to shoot them in the leg in Vellakinaru, on the outskirts of Coimbatore city. The injured accused are Guna, Karuppasamy, and Karthik, also known as Kaleeswaran. All the accused have been sent to GH Coimbatore.

A head constable was also injured in the encounter.

Tamil Nadu | Coimbatore College Student Alleged Gangrape case | Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Saravana Sundar confirms the arrest of 3 accused of gang-raping a college student and killing her boyfriend near Coimbatore Airport. The accused were trying to escape from the spot… — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(this is a developing story)