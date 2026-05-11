Coincidence or scam? 50 officers in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal engage in 'land corruption'

What happened in Madhya Pradesh is not an isolated case. Across the country, there have been repeated allegations that officials linked to infrastructure planning used advanced knowledge of government projects to profit from rising land prices. Whenever an expressway, highway, bypass or large road network is proposed, land values in surrounding areas often surge, and investigators in several cases have alleged that insiders exploited this information for personal gain.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha conducted a detailed analysis of how alleged collusion between officials and influential individuals has surfaced in multiple infrastructure and land-related cases over the years.

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One such case was linked to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project. Although the notification for the expressway was issued in 2012, relatives of officials allegedly purchased land from farmers until 2016 at rates of around Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,800 per square metre. The same land was later sold to the government for nearly Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per square metre, leading to allegations of massive profits through insider access. Then, District Magistrate Nidhi Kesarwani was suspended in 2022 in connection with the matter.

Similar allegations emerged in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the announcement of Amaravati as the state’s new capital. Influential individuals and officials were accused of purchasing large stretches of agricultural land after allegedly receiving prior information about the exact location of the proposed capital city.

Questions were also raised during the Bharatmala National Highway project in Chhattisgarh. Allegations suggested that once details of the project became known internally, land was transferred in the names of associates and agents of officials. Investigators later alleged manipulation of land records and artificial inflation of land values to secure significantly higher compensation from the government.

The Manesar and DLF land deal controversy also witnessed accusations that certain individuals benefited from advance knowledge of government decisions and proposed land-use changes.

The discussion on DNA highlighted how people associated with infrastructure planning allegedly use “pre-publication” information, details known before official public announcements, to invest in land and gain financially before prices rise. Similar concerns are now being raised in Madhya Pradesh.

The programme further pointed out that such practices represent a deeper form of corruption, one that often remains hidden from the public until years later. It also noted estimates suggesting that corruption costs India nearly 1 to 1.5 per cent of its GDP every year, an amount considered comparable to the country’s annual defence budget.