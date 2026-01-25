Col Sofiya Qureshi, who led Op Sindoor briefing, conferred with 'Vishisht Seva Medal'

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who emerged as a prominent representative of India on the global stage during Operation Sindoor in 2025 against Pakistan-based terrorists, has been selected for the Vishisht Seva Medal in the 2026 Republic Day honours.

The award, given for “distinguished service of a high order”, which adds one more milestone for her.

On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu sanctioned gallantry awards for 70 personnel of the armed forces, including six honours awarded posthumously. In addition, she approved the conferment of 301 military decorations on members of the armed forces and other personnel.

These decorations comprise 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 56 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, nine Yudh Seva Medals, two Bars to Sena Medals (Distinguished), 43 Sena Medals (Distinguished), eight Nao Sena Medals (Distinguished), 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Distinguished), and 135 Vishisht Seva Medals.

Colonel Sofiya is recognised for her calm, composed demeanour and clear, measured communication, especially during press briefings where she served alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force.

After Operation Sindoor, and following the initial statement by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media on the manner in which the strikes were conducted.