Cold day in Delhi, mercury likely to drop further on Monday

New Delhi: It was a cold Sunday in the national capital, with the minimum temperature settling at 5.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the average, the IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the temperature to dip further on Monday with cold wave conditions during the day and moderate fog in the morning.

"Clear sky with strong surface winds during the day and cold wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets," the official said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to settle around 19 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively, the official added.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for this time of the season.

The humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 49 per cent.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 10 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius.