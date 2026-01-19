Noida Techie Death: As Infrastructure Fails, Citizens Worry About Their And Loved Ones’ Safety - Opinion

By- Anurag Mishra

A nation is shaped by its people, and the people include every citizen. But what is the value of a human life in our system? Try placing yourself in Yuvraj Mehta’s position. Even imagining it is chilling.

Late at night, amid dense fog, Yuvraj was returning home when his car plunged into a water-filled, under-construction basement in Noida’s Sector 150. For nearly 80 minutes, the 27-year-old kept his mobile phone torch switched on and cried out for help. Yet, in the name of rescue, police personnel, the fire brigade, and the SDRF merely attempted to throw a rope from a small crane. No decisive action followed.

On one hand, the country speaks of becoming a global leader. On the other hand, the act of saving a life turns into a spectacle. Time and again, tragedies expose the same truth. Adulterated food becomes poison. Illegal buildings are acknowledged only after they collapse. People are shot while returning home from work at night. What happened to Yuvraj Mehta is yet another reminder. Pray you never face such a crisis, because in this system, help often comes in the form of hollow gestures rather than action.

Yuvraj’s father, Rajkumar Mehta, recalls the ordeal in tears. “I was helpless. My son was drowning, but the SDRF personnel refused to enter the water, citing the cold temperature,” he said. Rescue teams continued operating a crane from a distance, fearing submerged iron rods and low temperatures. The accident occurred around midnight. Yuvraj’s car fell into nearly 30 feet of water and drifted approximately 70 feet from the point of impact.

Despite the circumstances, Yuvraj showed remarkable presence of mind. As the car began to sink, he managed to open the door, climb onto the roof, and lie flat to maintain balance, buying time for rescuers to act. At 12:20 a.m., he called his father, who immediately alerted the police control room at 112. Aware of the fog, Yuvraj kept his phone torch on to help rescuers locate him. His father reached the site soon after. By 12:45 a.m., the local police in charge arrived. Eyewitnesses, including a delivery worker present at the spot, documented the chaos on video.

Fire and SDRF teams were eventually deployed, but their equipment proved grossly inadequate. The crane brought in by the fire department could reach only 40 feet. Personnel continued throwing ropes from above while Yuvraj slowly disappeared into the water. A larger crane was never requisitioned. Officials cited bushes in the water, cold temperatures, and the risk of iron rods as reasons for not entering the basement.

This raises a disturbing question. If rescuers prioritise their own safety over an urgent human life, what purpose do they serve? With coordinated effort, Yuvraj could have been saved. At the very least, there should have been a visible attempt. Instead, hesitation defined the response.

Later, the SDRF cited poor visibility as a reason for inaction. Yet, by all accounts, Yuvraj displayed greater courage than the system meant to protect him. Even a delivery worker, Munendra, ventured into the cold water to search for him. He described the situation openly before television cameras, contradicting official claims and exposing the gaps in the rescue operation.

Following a complaint by the victim’s family, an FIR has been registered and an investigation initiated, according to Gautam Buddh Nagar Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr. Rajiv Narayan Mishra. Such assurances, however, ring hollow. Investigations into administrative negligence often serve as a temporary appeasement. By Monday afternoon, news emerged that a junior engineer had been suspended. Experience suggests this will change little.

If accountability truly mattered, those who failed in their duty would no longer be called rescuers. A system that watches a life slip away without intervention cannot claim the moral authority of public service. Yuvraj’s death has laid bare the dysfunction of governance, where commissions dictate approvals, illegalities thrive unchecked, and responsibility is endlessly deferred.

Sector 150 saw vast tracts of land handed over to builders, towers erected, and families settled. Yet basic infrastructure, such as water drainage, was ignored. Who is responsible, the residents, the builders, or the authority? Or was this neglect allowed to persist until tragedy struck? As usual, responsibility will be passed around, with no clear answers.

The uncomfortable truth is that the system reacts only after a life is lost. It performs concern while media attention lasts, then quietly files away reports. A few suspensions follow and are later revoked. Grief fades from headlines but remains etched into families forever. Corruption and apathy have become institutional habits.

Pray to whichever faith you believe in that you or your loved ones never face such a moment. For Yuvraj’s father, the trauma will never fade. He watched his son struggle for life while nearly 80 officials, representing the administration, stood by as spectators.

(Anurag Mishra is a journalist with Zee News Digital. The opinions expressed are his own.)