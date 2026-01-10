Cold Spell Intensifies In West Bengal As Temperatures Dip Across Districts

The ongoing cold spell in West Bengal intensified on Saturday as temperatures dropped further in Kolkata and several districts, and the chill is expected to continue for the next few days.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore, the temperature dropped as cold northerly winds are freely entering the state, resulting in biting cold. There is also a significant presence of fog at several places.

The minimum temperature in the city rose slightly to 12.1 degrees Celsius on Friday. However, the mercury dropped again on Saturday, recording 11.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2.5 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature in the city on Friday was 22.6 degrees Celsius, which is 2.1 degrees below normal.

A fog warning has been issued across the state. Light to moderate fog is expected in the districts of South Bengal during the morning hours, reducing visibility to 999-200 metres. Some districts may experience fog until midday. A dense fog warning has been issued for north Bengal. Due to fog, visibility in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur districts may drop to 199-50 metres. Dry weather will prevail across the state.

Due to the current cold spell, temperatures in several southern districts are even lower than those of north Bengal. Except for Darjeeling, the cold in the south is surpassing that of all other cities in the north. On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Darjeeling was 3.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.

However, after Darjeeling, no other northern city is on the list of the lowest temperatures. Birbhum's Sriniketan in south Bengal is on the list, where the mercury dropped to 6.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday. ​

​Several other districts also recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. The mercury has dropped to 7.7 degrees Celsius in Kalyani, 7.2 degrees Celsius in Bankura, 8.6 degrees C in Burdwan, 8.6 degrees C in Kalaikunda, 8.8 degrees in Asansol, 8.6 degrees in Berhampore, 8.2 degrees Celsius in Suri, 9 degrees Celsius in Uluberia, 9 degrees in Digha, 9 degrees Celsius in Contai, 9.4 degrees in Panagarh, 9.4 degrees in Purulia, 9.8 degrees in Barrackpore, 9 degrees in Jhargram, 10.4 degrees in Canning, 10.2 degrees Celsius in Krishnanagar and 10.5 degrees Celsius in Diamond Harbour.

In North Bengal, the minimum temperature in Kalimpong is 8.3 degrees Celsius. Besides this, the mercury has dropped to 9.7 degrees Celsius in Malda, 9.4 degrees Celsius in Jalpaiguri, 9 degrees Celsius in Alipurduar and Raiganj and 9.4 degrees Celsius in Balurghat.