NewsIndiaCold Wave Continues In Kashmir, With Srinagar At 2 Degrees Celsius – Check Details
KASHMIR WEATHER UPDATE

Cold Wave Continues In Kashmir, With Srinagar At 2 Degrees Celsius – Check Details

Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius. Tourist resort Gulmarg saw a minimum of 1.4 degrees, while Pahalgam recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Cold Wave Continues In Kashmir, With Srinagar At 2 Degrees Celsius – Check DetailsImage: ANI

Kashmir Weather Update: Nightlong cloud cover across Kashmir Valley led to a rise in minimum temperatures on Sunday, pushing them above the freezing point in most areas. However, the cloud cover also caused a further drop in daytime temperatures, according to officials from the Meteorological (MeT) department.

Weather officials said clouds prevented sharp overnight cooling, resulting in relatively warmer nights across the Valley.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius. Tourist resort Gulmarg saw a minimum of 1.4 degrees, while Pahalgam recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius. Despite the improvement in night temperatures, daytime conditions remained cold.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar stood at 7.7 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 7.2 degrees, while Pahalgam recorded 9 degrees, MeT officials said.

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius. Katra recorded 11.2 degrees, Batote 7.9 degrees, Banihal 5.5 degrees and Bhaderwah 4.7 degrees.

No Snowfall Expected in Plains

Despite cloud cover and fog in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, the MeT department said there is no possibility of snowfall in the plains at present. However, isolated light snowfall may occur in higher reaches in the coming days.

The weather forecast does not indicate any major change over the next 10 days. This has raised concerns that Jammu and Kashmir may not witness significant snowfall this month.

(Also Read: Delhi-NCR Air Chokes As CAQM Enforces GRAP-IV; AQI Nears 500 Amid Dense Toxic Smog)

Dry Spell Raises Water Concerns

An extended dry spell lasting over two months has caused a sharp decline in water levels across Kashmir. Rivers, streams, lakes, springs and wells have all been affected.

The Jhelum River, which flows through the heart of the Valley from south to north, has almost reached its lowest level, officials said.

Chillai Kalan Begins on December 21

The 40-day period of harsh winter known as Chillai Kalan will begin on December 21 and continue until January 30. Traditionally, this period brings heavy snowfall that replenishes water reservoirs in the mountains.

Officials warn that a lack of snowfall during Chillai Kalan could lead to water shortage in summer. The dry winter has also triggered an increase in chest-related illnesses, with many people reporting flu and dry cough across Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

