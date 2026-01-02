Cold Wave Forces UP To Shut Schools For All Classes Till January 5

UP: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced the closure of all CBSE, ICSE, UP and other boards' schools for up to Class 12 till January 5 due to the severe cold wave across the state.

He further directed officials to remain vigilant through field inspections, ensure blankets are available, prevent people from sleeping in the open, and make complete arrangements in all night shelters.

The orders come as large parts of north, central, and eastern India continue to battle a severe cold wave accompanied by dense fog on Friday, disrupting daily life and transport services.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In Uttar Pradesh, fog and cold wave conditions were reported across several cities. Agra witnessed comparatively lighter fog, allowing clear views of the Taj Mahal. Visuals from the Taj View Point ADA showed the monument visible despite the fog.

At the same time, Prayagraj was engulfed by a thick layer of fog amid intensifying cold wave conditions. Dense fog also prevailed in Kanpur, where people were seen huddling around bonfires to keep themselves warm. Similar scenes were reported in Moradabad, where residents woke up to a layer of fog as the cold wave gripped the city.

Visibility also dropped sharply in Ayodhya, where a dense blanket of fog blanketed the city, while Varanasi continued to reel under cold wave conditions, as visuals from Assi Ghat clearly showed.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited a rain basera built near a dharamshala in Gorakhpur and distributed blankets and food packets among the needy.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that a severe cold wave is sweeping across North India, including Uttar Pradesh, and the state government has taken proactive measures to protect vulnerable sections of society.

"A severe cold wave is sweeping across the entire North India. In light of the severe cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, the government has allocated sufficient funds to all district administrations to set up night shelters in every district and distribute blankets to those in need. Today, I got the opportunity to inspect the night shelters in the city and distribute blankets to the needy," he said.