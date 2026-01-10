Cold Wave Grips J&K And Ladakh: Shopian At -8.2°C, Drass Plunges To -24.6°C | Check IMD Forecast

Severe cold wave conditions intensified across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, with most areas logging sub-zero temperatures that deepened the winter chill.

In the Kashmir Valley, Shopian recorded the lowest at minus 8.2°C, followed by Pulwama at minus 8.0°C, Pahalgam at minus 7.8°C, and Sopore at minus 7.6°C. Srinagar Airport dipped to minus 7.2°C, while the city center settled at minus 5.7°C. Other readings included Qazigund at minus 6.3°C, Kupwara at minus 6.1°C, and Gulmarg at minus 6.8°C.

Higher reaches of the Jammu division also shivered under the cold, with Bhaderwah at minus 2.8°C, Samba and Rajouri both at minus 1.6°C, Banihal at minus 0.4°C, and Udhampur at 0.2°C. Jammu city fared milder at 3.6°C, and Katra at 5.2°C.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ladakh faced extreme chills, led by Drass at a bone-chilling minus 24.6°C—the region's coldest. Padum logged minus 19.6°C, Nyoma minus 20.3°C, Hanle minus 17.0°C, Tangste minus 17.7°C, Leh minus 14.4°C, Kargil minus 13.7°C, and Nubra Valley minus 13.5°C.

According to IMD officials, these conditions have disrupted daily life, frozen water bodies, and heightened risks of frostbite and hypothermia. Power outages and roadblocks from snow persist in higher altitudes. The lifeline of Kashmir water resource Jhelum river water level, is at an all-time low in this season, sending a warning that the summer will have massive water shortages if snow and rains don’t happen in the coming times.

Weather experts warn that the harsh winter spell will continue for several days, urging residents to stay indoors, wear warm clothing, and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD forecasts no immediate relief, with dense fog likely in the plains.