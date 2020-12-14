Cold wave intensifies after snowfall in J&K, Uttarakhand; mercury to fall in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Parts of the northern India witnessed snowfall leading to subzero temperatures in several locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh Sunday, while a dense cover of fog engulfed some regions of the country, including the national capital and Madhya Pradesh, reducing visibility and affecting traffic movement.

The IMD said the minimum temperatures is set to fall by over two to three degrees Celsius over Northwest India during the next three days. It said while there is no significant change expected in minimum temperatures over Central and West India during the next two days, it will fall by two to four degrees Celsius thereafter.

A blanket of dense fog covered parts of Delhi lowering visibility and affecting traffic movement. On December 13, Delhi's temperature was coldest in the last five years and it was 3.3 degree below the normal temperature. On Monday, 9.8 degree Celcius temperature was recorded in Delhi.

On the other hand, the maximum temoerature was recorded 20.7 degree celcius.

Meanwhile, half of the weather stations in Kashmir valley recorded subzero night temperatures with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg being the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir registering a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature in Kokernag settled at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Officials said the mercury in Srinagar settled at a low of 0.1 degree Celsius.

The meteorological office has said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till December 20 with the possibility of a decrease in night temperature.

Authorities have also issued a medium danger avalanche warning for the higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

Meanwhile, Keylong, Kalpa and Manali in Himachal Pradesh recorded subzero temperatures after the higher reaches of the state received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours.

Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu district recorded a low of minus 4.6 and minus 2 degrees Celsius, respectively, he added.

Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a minimum of 2.1 degrees Celsius each. Shimla registered a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, Singh added. Keylong received 10 cm snowfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Kalpa (5 cm) and Manali (2 cm), he added.

Besides Janjehli recorded 11 mm rainfall, followed by Jhandutta (10 mm), Wangtoo and Rampur (7 mm each), Reckong Peo (5 mm), Sarahan (3 mm).

Live TV