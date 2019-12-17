Cold wave intensifies in Delhi, air quality improves to 'moderate' category

New Delhi: Cold wave conditions have intensified in New Delhi following heavy rainfall last week. As of Tuesday early morning, the temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celcius and the maximum temperature is expected to be at 14 degrees Celcius. The weather conditions have affected the normal lives of the people. Pictures tweeted by news agency ANI show people taking sleeping at a night shelter at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Delhi: Cold wave intensifies in the city; visuals from AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) bus stand, and a night shelter near AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/IkoTOs5N3u — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital, which was mostly under 'severe' or 'very poor' category since the last two months, improved fairly after an increase in wind speed. The major pollutants PM 2.5 was at 116 ('moderate' category) and PM 10 at 91 ('satisfactory' category), in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate and stay at the 'poor' category on Tuesday and Wednesday and it may deteriorate to 'poor' to lower end of the 'very poor' category on Thursday.

"This is one of the longest spells in recent years when AQI is within 'moderate' to 'poor' category in December, despite persistent fog. Increased moisture and decrease in minimum temperature are forecasted for the next two days, conditions are favourable for fog formation on calm early morning period," the weather body said.

Live TV

Delhi and its nearby areas witnessed moderate to very heavy rainfall last week, leading to cold weather conditions.

Over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold wave is likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Dense to very dense fog is also likely to occur in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

(With ANI inputs)