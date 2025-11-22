Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988068https://zeenews.india.com/india/cold-wave-to-intensify-in-bihar-night-temperatures-to-fall-by-2-4-degrees-2988068.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR COLD WAVE

Cold Wave To Intensify In Bihar; Night Temperatures To Fall By 2-4 Degrees

Bihar Weather Forecast: There will be no significant change in daytime temperatures, which will continue to hover between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius. Sunshine will prevail during the day, but once evening sets in, the chill is expected to intensify sharply. 

|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 01:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cold Wave To Intensify In Bihar; Night Temperatures To Fall By 2-4 DegreesPeople walk through the dense fog (Image Source: Representative Image/ANI)

Bihar Weather Forecast: A fresh spell of cold weather has tightened its grip on Bihar, with the Meteorological Department issuing an alert for a sharp drop in temperatures across the state. Beginning Saturday night, temperatures are expected to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius, ushering in harsher winter conditions. 

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures in many districts may dip below 10 degrees Celsius.

A brief relief caused by the weakening of westerly winds over the past two to three days has now ended, and the cold wave is returning faster than usual, says IMD.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

There will be no significant change in daytime temperatures, which will continue to hover between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Sunshine will prevail during the day, but once evening sets in, the chill is expected to intensify sharply. Meteorologists have forecast dry weather across the state for the next week.

Morning fog has already disrupted normal life in many regions. Purnea recorded the lowest visibility at 800 meters, causing difficulties for commuters. The dense fog has also worsened air quality, prompting advisories for individuals with respiratory ailments to exercise caution.

On Friday, East Champaran recorded the highest maximum temperature at 31.6 degrees C, while Aurangabad saw the lowest minimum at 13.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has warned that from Sunday, the minimum temperature may fall further, reaching 8-9 degrees in several districts.

Westerly winds, blowing at speeds of up to 25 km/h, may become active again. These winds are expected to make the nights even colder.

Fog is likely from late night to early morning, with light haze during daytime hours.

To cope with the combination of cold and fog, people are advised to wear adequate warm clothing, avoid early morning travel unless necessary, light bonfires in open areas where needed, and provide extra care to children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.

The weather pattern is expected to remain unchanged for the next seven days, with no rain and no rise in temperature. People of Bihar should therefore prepare for a prolonged spell of biting cold.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women jutti
Best Women’s Ethnic Juttis & Mojaris for Weddings & Festive Looks
Winter mufflers
Best Winter Mufflers & Scarves on Amazon
Men’s fashion
Stylish Winter Sweaters for Men: Stay Warm & Trendy All Season Long
desi chinese
Top Desi Chinese Dishes to Try in India
Afghanistan earthquake
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Afghanistan
childhood snacks India
10 Iconic Childhood Snacks from Across India You Can Relive at Home
Delhi blast probe
ISIS Expanding Footprint In India? Delhi Blast Probe Reveals Terror Network
global drinks India
10 Trending Drinks You Can Enjoy at Home with a Single Tap
Kashmir hospital locker inspections
Police Step Up Locker Inspections In Kashmir Hospitals After Arms Recovery
gelato flavours India
Discover the Irresistible World of Gelato and Its Iconic Flavours