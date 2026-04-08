Delhi records coldest April day in 11 years; IMD predicts sharp temperature rise by Thursday

On Wednesday, the capital of India saw a shocking and unusual temperature drop. It felt like winter in the middle of April with a lack of sunlight, high winds, and light showers resulting in such a drastic temperature drop that the maximum temperature was 28C at the Safdarjung Observatory, which is 6.9°C lower than what it normally is for the month. This day will go down as having had the coldest maximum temperature in 11 years in Delhi, since April 23, 2016, when it reached 27.2°C.

April rainfall breaks 3-year record

Delhi saw the most rainfall in the month of April for many recent years. The amount of rainfall measured at the Safdarjung Observatory was 6.4 mm of rain within 24 hours before 8:30 AM Wednesday morning, making it the highest total amount of rainfall on that date since April 4, 2023, when the total was 16.3 mm of rain.

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Different amounts of rain were recorded across the city, including:

Palam - 0.6 mm

- 0.6 mm Lodhi Road - Trace

- Trace Ridge & Aya Nagar - Did not record any rain

Significant weather changes are occurring in Delhi now due to a Western disturbance over northern Punjab and the Jammu and Kashmir region. This weather phenomenon has resulted in many thunderstorms and rain throughout this portion of far northern India.

Temperatures remained considerably below normal for all areas of Delhi.

Western disturbances cause sudden change in weather in Delhi

The weather in Delhi has changed drastically due to the Western Disturbance affecting the northern Punjab and Jammu-and-Kashmir areas of India. This system has created thunderstorms and rain throughout the northwest region of India.

All stations recorded declines in maximum temperatures.

Palam : 27.2 degrees C (8.3 degrees below average)

: 27.2 degrees C (8.3 degrees below average) Lodhi Road : 28.0 degrees C

: 28.0 degrees C Ridge : 28.8 degrees C

: 28.8 degrees C Aya Nagar: 28.0 degrees C

Likewise, minimum temperatures dropped significantly; for instance, the Ridge area experienced a nighttime low temperature of 15.3 degrees C, allowing residents to briefly escape the heat that typically accompanies April weather patterns.

Air quality improves to 'satisfactory' level

Rain combined with strong winds has been beneficial for Delhi's environment. During this time, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was rated at 93 and considered to be at a "satisfactory" level according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Summer-like heat is back beginning Wednesday

As Dr. Akhil Srivastava, scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), stated, this cool weather pattern is a temporary phenomenon, and winter-like weather will return.

A sharp increase in temperatures, estimated at 8-10 degrees C., is expected to take place on April 9, and northwestern India is expected to have clear skies once again, producing high temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius between now and next week.

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