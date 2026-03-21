Delhi records coldest March day in 6 years: Rare fog and 100% humidity follow heavy rain | Check IMD forecast

Delhi weather: On Saturday, the national capital and its suburbs were shrouded in thick fog and low cloud cover as a result of a day of stormy weather that had not only shattered temperature records for the past six years but also left the city with the best air quality it had seen in recent months.

The unexpected switch to strong monsoon-like conditions has completely changed the look of Delhi, and transit users were now commuting through rare fog in the early morning hours of this beautiful spring day.

Humidity hit 100 percent, temperature dropped

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At 7:20 AM on March 18, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a temperature of just 14 degrees Celsius, while there was 100 percent humidity present. Early in the day, the area was covered with a thick fog and clouds; however, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) did not release any further weather alerts, indicating that the atmosphere was beginning to stabilise.

Delhi: A dense blanket of fog engulfs the city this morning, reducing visibility. pic.twitter.com/njUd4qnD0w — Nomadic Nitin (@Niitz1) March 21, 2026

The coldest day in March since 2020

After a lengthy period of rain resulting from an active western disturbance, this was also noted as being Delhi's coldest recorded day in March in the last six years. The high temperature struggled to get above 21.2 degrees Celsius, similar to the temperature recorded back on March 8, 2020.

Rain also impacted other parts of India, including districts in Uttar Pradesh, where there were strong winds, rain, and snowfall.

The rain was not limited to the capital; several districts across Uttar Pradesh also reported gusty winds and heavy thunderstorms, providing a sharp contrast to the record-breaking heat witnessed earlier in the month.

Wettest March in three years; AQI hits 'satisfactory'

The recent spells of rain have made this the wettest March for Delhi since 2023, when the city recorded 50.4 mm of precipitation. This surge in rainfall has also acted as a natural air purifier.

For the first time in 161 days, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped into the 'Satisfactory' category, recording a value of 93. The last time residents breathed air this clean was on October 9, 2025.

The science behind the storm

Met department officials attribute this dramatic weather U-turn to a complex meteorological system:

Active western disturbance: An atmospheric system extending from northern Pakistan all the way to Madhya Pradesh.

Cyclonic circulations: Low-pressure systems currently hovering over Haryana and southern Uttar Pradesh have further intensified the moisture inflow.

While the "Orange Alert" of earlier this week has subsided, the moisture-laden air continues to keep temperatures well below the seasonal average, offering a rare, extended reprieve from the impending summer heat.

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