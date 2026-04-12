'Collective action': PM Modi seeks support across party lines for women reservation rollout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought the support of political parties to ensure the rollout of the quota. Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a whip directing its lawmakers to be present from April 16 to 18 for the special sitting of Parliament aimed at expediting the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in 2023, with its implementation contingent upon the completion of the ongoing census and a subsequent delimitation exercise.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet cleared the introduction of two bills during a special session to facilitate the rollout of the quota implementation ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, along with the constitution of a delimitation commission.

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In a three-line whip, the BJP made it compulsory for all its lawmakers to be present in the House, stating that no leave would be permitted and urging members to strictly adhere to the directive and maintain uninterrupted attendance.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to several political parties, calling for “collective action” to ensure that the reservation is implemented in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“From the 16th of April, a historic discussion related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is set to take place in Parliament. This special sitting is an opportunity to further strengthen our democracy,” Modi wrote.

PM Modi emphasised that women’s participation in politics is vital to India’s long-term development. He said, “Any society progresses only when women have the opportunity to progress, make decisions, and more importantly, to lead."

PM Modi also said that after extensive deliberations, it has been decided that the time has come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country. He added that the 2029 general elections should be held with the reservation in effect.

He urged political parties to rise above partisan interests, stating, "This is a moment above any one party or individual. It is a moment to demonstrate responsibility towards women and our future generations." PM Modi also called on lawmakers to actively take part in the discussion.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the timing of the special sitting and criticised the government for convening it without consulting the Opposition. He pointed out that nearly 30 months have passed since the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was enacted. “Now this special sitting has been called without taking us into confidence.,” he wrote in a letter to Narendra Modi.

Kharge further said the government is once again seeking cooperation without sharing any details about the delimitation process. He added that without clarity on delimitation and related aspects, it would be difficult to hold any meaningful discussion on this landmark legislation.