'Colossal Blunder': US journalist says India-US trade deal to hurt New Delhi if agreed on Trump’s terms

US President Donald Trump shook the Indian politics as he claimed that as part of the India-US trade deal, New Delhi has agreed to end Russian oil purchase. He also said that India will purchase American oil and Venezuelan crude to meet its energy demands. With this, Trump announced a reduction in US tariffs on India at 18%. However, the opposition was quick to flag issues with the claims made by President Trump and cornered the Modi government within hours.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that as part of the deal, American tariffs on the Indian products will be 18%, but American goods will attract zero tariffs. “As you all saw yesterday, the President struck another great trade deal with India. He spoke with Prime Minister Modi directly. They share a very good relationship. India committed to not only no longer purchasing Russian oil, but buying oil from the United States, also perhaps from Venezuela too, which we know will now have a direct benefit on the United States and the American people. And in addition to that, Prime Minister Modi committed to $500 billion of investments into the United States, including for transportation, for energy and for agricultural products as well. So this is another great trade deal thanks to President Trump,” said Leavitt while addressing the press.

.@PressSec: "As you all saw yesterday, @POTUS struck another great trade deal, with India... India committed to not only no longer purchasing Russian oil, but buying oil from the United States... Prime Minister Modi committed to $500B of investments into the United States." pic.twitter.com/Qz61lF6Nt3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 3, 2026

While Trump has claimed that India will stop its Russian oil purchase, the same has not been confirmed by PM Modi or any Indian official.

Reacting to the Russian oil claim, US journalist Rick Sanchez said that if Modi agrees to this deal, it will be a 'colossal blunder’.

“India's top oil supplier has gone from Russian oil to none at all—Trump stuns everyone by claiming that PM Modi has consented to halt all purchases of Russian oil completely. But what's the price? Higher oil costs, ironically from Venezuela, hitting taxpayers hard, and a deal with a partner that's not exactly reliable—where Delhi will STILL face tariffs. Modi hasn’t confirmed this yet; it would be a colossal blunder if he does. Russia is waiting for India's official confirmation,” said Sanchez.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also asked PM Modi to explain this total surrender, where Indian goods are being tariffed 18% while America gets duty-free entry. The opposition is questioning why India agreed to trade deal with 18% tariffs while eliminating tariffs on American products. As of now, there is no response from the government over this.