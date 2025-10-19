Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2973767https://zeenews.india.com/india/comeback-ho-gaya-soan-papadi-memes-return-with-diwali-2025-internet-goes-lol-2973767.html
NewsIndia
DIWALI 2025

'Comeback Ho Gaya': Soan Papadi Memes Return With Diwali 2025, Internet Goes 'LOL'

Diwali 2025: As Diwali approaches, Soan Papdi memes flood social media once again. From regifting jokes to viral moments, check what the internet is saying.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Comeback Ho Gaya': Soan Papadi Memes Return With Diwali 2025, Internet Goes 'LOL'Representational Image (Photo Credit: Meta AI)

Diwali 2025: With Diwali lights, diyas, cleaning, and new clothes come to mind, but one thing that always sparks conversation is the sweet, flaky 'Soan Papdi'. As Diwali celebrations kick off across India, the internet has once again resurrected its favorite festive joke: the universally regifted box of Soan Papdi. 

Twitter, Instagram, and meme pages are flooded with hilarious jokes on the iconic Indian sweet. If there’s one tradition of Diwali that could never go unnoticed in the art of passing on the same box of Soan Papdi—unopened and untouched.

Soan Papadi And Diwali

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It’s that time of the year again—when homes are decorated, sweets are exchanged, and the internet collectively roasts Soan Papdi. The creativity of meme-makers has reached new heights. 

What makes these memes viral every year is their relatability. Almost every Indian family has received—or regifted—a box of Soan Papdi during Diwali. 

With laughter echoing, it’s clear that Soan Papdi isn’t just a sweet—it’s a cultural icon of Diwali memes. And as always, the internet is loving it.

Also Read: Diwali 2025: Delhi Police Enhances Traffic Measures And Security Across Public Places Ahead Of Festival

Check Soan Papadi Memes Here: 

"Soan papdi ka bhi comeback hogya is diwali toh," a social media user posted on X. 

"I’ve not seen soan papdi this year, I’m not wishing anyone happy diwali until i see a box of soan papdi," another X user posted. 

Soan Papadi light, flaky texture may be a sweet treat to some, but for most, it’s simply a Diwali tradition wrapped in foil and passed forward.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh