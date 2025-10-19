'Comeback Ho Gaya': Soan Papadi Memes Return With Diwali 2025, Internet Goes 'LOL'

Diwali 2025: With Diwali lights, diyas, cleaning, and new clothes come to mind, but one thing that always sparks conversation is the sweet, flaky 'Soan Papdi'. As Diwali celebrations kick off across India, the internet has once again resurrected its favorite festive joke: the universally regifted box of Soan Papdi.

Twitter, Instagram, and meme pages are flooded with hilarious jokes on the iconic Indian sweet. If there’s one tradition of Diwali that could never go unnoticed in the art of passing on the same box of Soan Papdi—unopened and untouched.

Soan Papadi And Diwali

It’s that time of the year again—when homes are decorated, sweets are exchanged, and the internet collectively roasts Soan Papdi. The creativity of meme-makers has reached new heights.

What makes these memes viral every year is their relatability. Almost every Indian family has received—or regifted—a box of Soan Papdi during Diwali.

With laughter echoing, it’s clear that Soan Papdi isn’t just a sweet—it’s a cultural icon of Diwali memes. And as always, the internet is loving it.

Check Soan Papadi Memes Here:

"Soan papdi ka bhi comeback hogya is diwali toh," a social media user posted on X.

"I’ve not seen soan papdi this year, I’m not wishing anyone happy diwali until i see a box of soan papdi," another X user posted.

Corporate majdoor taking soan papdi and cup set as diwali gift pic.twitter.com/FRpnp4Y4Qc — Bhumika (@sankii_memer) October 18, 2025

Soan papdi during Diwalipic.twitter.com/4AlF70ysBf — Ritu Joon (@ritujoon2j) October 18, 2025

Soan Papadi light, flaky texture may be a sweet treat to some, but for most, it’s simply a Diwali tradition wrapped in foil and passed forward.