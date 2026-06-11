Comedian Himanshu Jangra’s ‘Rs 370 biryani’ remark fallout: What happened to him, his company after viral clip

New Delhi: The controversy around the “Rs 370 biryani” comment made during comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show has now moved beyond social media outrage and apology videos. The episode, which began with a viral crowdwork clip featuring 22-year-old Himanshu Jangra, has now taken a more personal turn as his former employer has spoken publicly about what happened inside the workplace after the video went viral.

Vivek Vishwakarma, founder of Gurugram-based Starvik Design, in a TV interview, offered a detailed account of how the company responded once the clip began circulating and why Jangra was eventually let go.

The original video showed Jangra speaking during a stand-up show where he referred to a dating experience and mentioned spending Rs 370 on chicken biryani. His comment was interpreted online as suggesting that the amount justified expectations of physical intimacy.

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The clip spread on social media like wildfire before it was deleted. More later issued an apology.

Vishwakarma said he did not initially pay attention to the clip until messages and online reactions began affecting the company’s digital platforms. Once he watched the video in full, his reaction was mixed.

He said that while some parts of the clip were offensive, it did not match the person he knew at the workplace and felt it showed a completely different side of him. He also said he was familiar with Jangra’s mindset and described him as a good employee.

He added that the organisation carried out an internal review and discussed it with team members as part of the process. He said that no complaints were received about Jangra’s conduct at the workplace, and that colleagues had described him as professional, respectful, hardworking and well-behaved.

He said he was in contact with Jangra during the period because ongoing projects required coordination, but did not confront him directly about the video.

He said that he had never had a direct conversation with Himanshu about the matter or questioned him on why he did or said what he did.

Jangra, however, is reported to have explained the context of the show on his own. Vishwakarma said the event, described as the “ashleel show” (vulgar show), created a particular atmosphere, adding that Jangra had told him the overall vibe and environment of the show encouraged such interactions.

He also referred to Jangra’s age and background and suggested that as a 22-year-old from a small town in Haryana, exposure to such an environment and attention had influenced him into someone with an influencer-like mindset.

At the same time, Vishwakarma also said that comedian More could have intervened during the performance. He suggested that the remark should have been stopped right at the beginning itself.

Business pressure and fallout

The online backlash soon began affecting Starvik Design’s business. Vishwakarma said the agency, which depends on its digital presence, began receiving a wave of negative comments.

He said that the company’s social media posts had received hundreds of thousands of negative comments and that two clients they were in talks with had pulled back after the incident. He added that his work had been affected as a result.

He also said that Jangra had stopped coming to the office two days before his termination, adding that he appeared uncomfortable with the situation.

When asked whether the decision to remove him was a business call, Vishwakarma confirmed without hesitation that it was entirely a business decision made for the sake of his brand and the company.

Aftermath and personal impact

Since the incident, Vishwakarma said he has been in contact with Jangra. He added that the young employee had withdrawn from public life and returned to his hometown, where he had distanced himself from most of his social circle.

He also said that Jangra’s family, friends and wider circle had come to know about the situation and that he had been receiving threat calls, which had led him to isolate himself.

On whether Jangra understood the backlash, Vishwakarma said that he did and added that he also felt the anger from people was justified.

He further said that Jangra had tried to explain his state of mind at the time, stating that the atmosphere of the show made him comfortable and that he did not expect his comments to go viral.

In an earlier public statement, Vishwakarma had also called for restraint in the way people respond to such incidents, saying that while individuals can make mistakes and should face consequences, society should still allow space for learning, reflection, apology and change.

He added that social media trolling should not be taken lightly, especially in the case of a 22-year-old.