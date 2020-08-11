हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
COMEDK exams 2020

COMEDK admit card 2020 released for UGET Exam on comedk.org; exams to be held on August 19

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit card for Under Graduate Entrance Test 2020 (UGET – 2020). The Admit Card has been released on the official website of COMEDK — comedk.org.

Candidates who have registered for the COMEDK UGET 2020 examination can download their admit card online by visiting the official website — comedk.org and following the process.

The COMEDK exam to be held on August 19, was announced in the last week of July. It was earlier postponed from its scheduled date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The paper will be conducted in two shifts — first shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Other rules and conditions for the examinations would remain the same.

"The UGET 2020 for Engineering Courses will be held on Wednesday the 19th August, 2020 in two shifts. 1st Shift will be held from 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2nd Shift will be held from 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM," reads the official notice on the COMDEK's official website.

"In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org," reads the statement.

