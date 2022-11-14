topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
COMEDK UGET 2022

COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 3 seat allotment result DECLARED at comedk.org- Direct link to check here

COMEDK UGET 2022: The aspirants have to report to the allotted colleges along with a printout of the allotment letter and fee receipt till November 17, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 3 seat allotment result DECLARED at comedk.org- Direct link to check here

COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced the COMEDK 2022 round 3 seat allotment result today, November 14. At the official website, comedk.org, candidates can view the results of their seat allocation for COMEDK 2022. To download the COMEDK seat allocation for 2022, applicants must connect to the website using their application number and password. However, hopefuls have until November 16 to apply for the selection and payment process. The applicants must show up at the designated colleges by November 17 with a printout of their admissions letter and payment receipt.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit COMEDK UGET 2022 official website - comedk.org
  • On the home page, click on the “Engineering login”
  • Enter the mandatory credentials such as the application number and password.
  • The seat allotment result round 3 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Candidates have to download their seat allotment letter for future reference.

COMEDK UGET 2022; direct link here

The confirmation of the COMEDK UGET 2022 application form, the COMEDK UGET rank card, the COMEDK UGET TAT with the invigilator's signature, the COMEDK verification entry card, the original ID proof, the fee payment receipt, the original ID proof of the parent or guardian, and other important documents must all be carried by the candidates in their original form. The allocation of seats for COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 was previously notified by the authorities on October 29.

Live Tv

comedk uget 2022comedk ugetcomedk 2023comedk uget collegecomedk uget entrance examcomedk uget round 3comedk uget round 3 allotment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss