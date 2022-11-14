COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 3 seat allotment result DECLARED at comedk.org- Direct link to check here

COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced the COMEDK 2022 round 3 seat allotment result today, November 14. At the official website, comedk.org, candidates can view the results of their seat allocation for COMEDK 2022. To download the COMEDK seat allocation for 2022, applicants must connect to the website using their application number and password. However, hopefuls have until November 16 to apply for the selection and payment process. The applicants must show up at the designated colleges by November 17 with a printout of their admissions letter and payment receipt.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit COMEDK UGET 2022 official website - comedk.org

On the home page, click on the “Engineering login”

Enter the mandatory credentials such as the application number and password.

The seat allotment result round 3 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates have to download their seat allotment letter for future reference.

The confirmation of the COMEDK UGET 2022 application form, the COMEDK UGET rank card, the COMEDK UGET TAT with the invigilator's signature, the COMEDK verification entry card, the original ID proof, the fee payment receipt, the original ID proof of the parent or guardian, and other important documents must all be carried by the candidates in their original form. The allocation of seats for COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 was previously notified by the authorities on October 29.