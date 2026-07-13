/Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal slams reports of India rejecting US trade deal as ‘false, baseless and misleading’

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday refuted media reports that India had rejected a trade deal with the United States (US). Calling the report baseless, false, and misleading, Piyush Goel said both New Delhi and Washington are committed to a balance and commercially meaningful agreement.
The rebuttal came after a Reuters report on Sunday, citing officials and analysts in a report said India has rejected a ‘quick’ trade agreement with the US, holding out for better terms. Backed by new trading alliances, stabilised economic risks, and recent domestic political victories, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is negotiating from a position of renewed confidence.
Responding to the ‘false’ Reuters report, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in an X post said, “This news is completely false, baseless and misleading.”
“I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, @USTradeRep, when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries,” added Goyal.
This news is completely false, baseless and misleading.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 13, 2026
I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, @USTradeRep, when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible… https://t.co/0JZOULEL6i
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