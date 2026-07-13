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  • /Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal slams reports of India rejecting US trade deal as ‘false, baseless and misleading’

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal slams reports of India rejecting US trade deal as ‘false, baseless and misleading’

Responding to the ‘false’ media report, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goel said, “This news is completely false, baseless and misleading.”

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal slams reports of India rejecting US trade deal as ‘false, baseless and misleading’
Image Credit: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (Image: IANS)

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