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NewsIndiaBREAKING | Commercial LPG price hike: 19kg cylinder rates jump by Rs 993; prices cross Rs 3,000 mark
COMMERCIAL LPG PRICE

BREAKING | Commercial LPG price hike: 19kg cylinder rates jump by Rs 993; prices cross Rs 3,000 mark

Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by ₹993 on May 1, 2026. Delhi and Mumbai rates now cross ₹3,000. Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged. Check city-wise rates and the reason behind the hike here.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 07:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING | Commercial LPG price hike: 19kg cylinder rates jump by Rs 993; prices cross Rs 3,000 markA vendor loads empty LPG cylinders for refilling and provides door-to-door distribution. (Photo: IANS)

In a significant development on May 1, 2026, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 993. This steep hike follows the conclusion of assembly elections in several states and comes amid rising global energy tensions.  

More details are awaited...

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