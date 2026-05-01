NewsIndiaBREAKING | Commercial LPG price hike: 19kg cylinder rates jump by Rs 993; prices cross Rs 3,000 mark
BREAKING | Commercial LPG price hike: 19kg cylinder rates jump by Rs 993; prices cross Rs 3,000 mark
Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by ₹993 on May 1, 2026. Delhi and Mumbai rates now cross ₹3,000. Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged. Check city-wise rates and the reason behind the hike here.
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