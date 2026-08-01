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  • /Commercial LPG cylinder rates cut for second month in a row - Check new prices in Delhi and Kolkata

Commercial LPG cylinder rates cut for second month in a row - Check new prices in Delhi and Kolkata

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced from August 1 across major cities. Check the latest rates in Delhi, Kolkata and see how businesses benefit.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 07:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 07:49 AM IST
Commercial LPG cylinder rates cut for second month in a row - Check new prices in Delhi and Kolkata
Image Credit: ANI.

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