/Commercial LPG cylinder rates cut for second month in a row - Check new prices in Delhi and Kolkata

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced across India from August 1, bringing relief to restaurants, hotels, caterers and small businesses. The latest reduction is the second consecutive monthly price cut and comes as fuel markets show signs of stability. The move is expected to lower operating costs for commercial users and provide support to local businesses across many cities.
State-run oil marketing companies have reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders in several cities. The revised rates came into effect at 6:00 AM on August 1.
The price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders used by households remains unchanged.
"Prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been reduced by Rs 209 in Kolkata and Rs 202 in Delhi today. With this revision, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata starting today. There is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders," ANI reported quoting sources.
Prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been reduced by Rs 209 in Kolkata and Rs 202 in Delhi today. With this revision, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata starting today. There is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders: Sources pic.twitter.com/N754OIBURK— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026
The reduction in commercial LPG prices is expected to help businesses that depend heavily on cooking gas. Hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries, caterers and small traders are likely to benefit from lower operating costs.
Earlier this year, commercial LPG prices crossed Rs 3,000 per cylinder in many places. Higher fuel costs increased expenses for food businesses and added pressure on customers through higher menu prices.
The latest reduction follows another major cut announced on July 1, when commercial LPG prices were lowered by up to Rs 183.50 per cylinder.
Over the last two months, commercial LPG prices have fallen by around Rs 375 per cylinder. The back-to-back reductions indicate improving market conditions after a period of sharp price increases.
Commercial LPG prices saw strong fluctuations earlier this year due to supply concerns and global market disruptions. During March and April, tensions in the Middle East and sanctions on Iran affected supplies and pushed prices higher.
In India, commercial LPG prices rose from Rs 1,691.50 in January to a record Rs 3,113.50 in June. Since then, supply conditions have improved and restrictions have been lifted, helping prices move lower.
With supplies returning to normal and prices falling for a second straight month, businesses are expected to get some financial relief. Lower fuel costs can help restaurants, caterers and other commercial users manage expenses more effectively while supporting day-to-day operations.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.