Common connect between India's three services chiefs – trio attended 56th course of NDA

NEW DELHI: After the appointment of Lt Gen Manoj Naravane as the next Indian Army Chief, it has now come to light that all three services heads have a common connection – the trio attended the 56th course of the National Defence Academy in 1976.

Lt Gen Manoj Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria are coursemates from the 56th NDA course in the year 1976. After successful completion of the three-year course at the NDA, which admits around 350 cadets each in two courses every year, the three went to their respective service academies before getting commissioned as officers in June-July 1980.

Back then in 1976, these three gentlemen cadets were just 17 years old. Admiral Karambir Singh, who took over as Navy Chief on May 31, 2019, displays the wings of a helicopter pilot on his white uniform. ACM Bhadauria, who assumed office on September 30 as IAF chief, wears the wings of a fighter pilot on his blue uniform.

Lt Gen Naravane, who will take over as the 28th Army chief this month-end, in turn, has a paratrooper’s wings on his olive-green uniform. Since all the there services chiefs are coursemates from NDA, it’s anticipated that there will now be a better understanding and synergy between the three services.

Better synergy among the Army, Navy and IAF is also critical as the country moves to appoint its first-ever tri-Service chief or chief of defence staff (CDS), which will be followed by integrated theatre commands in the long run.

Besides being NDA coursemates, the three services chief also have one more common link between them – their fathers had served the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the past at different positions.

Naravane's father and Admiral Singh's father had served together in the IAF and were thick friends due to which Naravane and Admiral Karambir have known each other for a long time even before joining their respective forces.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria's father had also retired as an Honourary Flying Officer from the IAF.

Interestingly, Lt Gen Naravane's father had joined the National Defence Academy as an Army cadet but had to leave the course midway due to an injury. He later joined the Indian Air Force as an officer cadet after doing his graduation in Maharashtra.

It may be recalled that on Vijay Diwas, the government appointed Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane as the next Army chief to succeed General Bipin Rawat, who is set to retire on December 31.

Lt Gen Naravane, who is currently the Vice Chief of Army Staff, will take over as the 28th Army Chief in the post-independence era. Lt Gen Naravane is also the senior-most Army officer after Gen Rawat and was commissioned into the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980.