Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Common khutbah’ proposal sparks row in Kashmir; Omar Abdullah accuses BJP of religious interference

‘Common khutbah’ proposal sparks row in Kashmir; Omar Abdullah accuses BJP of religious interference

Amid mounting criticism, Waqf Board chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi rejected allegations that the Board had issued a directive requiring mosques to deliver a common sermon.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 09:47 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
‘Common khutbah’ proposal sparks row in Kashmir; Omar Abdullah accuses BJP of religious interference
Image Credit: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Syed Darakhshan Andrabi. (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mumbai airport assures airlines of no winter slot changes amid T1 redevelopment plan
2
3
4
5