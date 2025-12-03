Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991289https://zeenews.india.com/india/comparing-tried-and-tested-s-400-with-futuristic-s-500-which-system-makes-india-nearly-untouchable-2991289.html
NewsIndia
COMPARISON BETWEEN S-400 AND S-500

Comparing Tried-And-Tested S-400 With Futuristic S-500 – Which System Makes India Nearly Untouchable?

From hypersonic interception to near-space tracking, here is how the S-400 and S-500 stack up and what each means for India’s long-term security.

Written By Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 04:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Comparing Tried-And-Tested S-400 With Futuristic S-500 – Which System Makes India Nearly Untouchable?S-400 vs S-500. (Photo: Sputnik)

Comparison Between S-400 And S-500: India’s defence planners are closely watching Russia’s next-generation S-500 missile system, which promises to expand the country’s already formidable air-defence capabilities. While India’s S-400 long-range system has proven its worth, the S-500 (also called Prometheus) represents a higher tier, capable of reaching faster, higher and more sophisticated aerial and ballistic threats, possibly even low-earth-orbit targets.

S-400: India’s Shield In The Sky

India procured the S-400 in 2018 to secure its airspace against aircraft, cruise missiles and select ballistic threats. This mobile and layered system relies on a mix of interceptors to create a protective umbrella over high-value areas.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The S-400 provides a very strong regional air-defence capability,” say analysts, highlighting its proven track record in multiple deployments.

Its interceptors can engage aerodynamic targets over a few hundred kilometres and reach altitudes up to approximately 30 kilometres, with some missiles designed for even higher-altitude ballistic threats.

S-500: The Next Layer Of Defence

Russia’s S-500 is designed to operate above and beyond the S-400, targeting faster and higher-flying threats such as advanced ballistic missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles.

Public claims suggest the system can engage low-earth-orbit objects, taking air and missile defence into near-space. Interceptors for the S-500 reportedly reach ranges of 500-600 kilometres and altitudes measured in tens to possibly over a hundred kilometres for certain targets.

The analysts describe it as a theatre anti-ballistic missile system with counter-hypersonic capabilities that complement existing S-400 batteries.

Target Capabilities, Tactical Reach

The S-400 efficiently engages fighters, bombers, UAVs, cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles, creating a layered defence for both regional and point-specific protection.

The S-500 expands this envelope to extremely high-speed ballistic threats and hypersonic units. Depending on interpretation of Russian sources, it may also threaten select LEO objects.

This ability could provide India a limited counter-space advantage, though operational proof remains classified.

Advanced Sensors, Battle Management

The S-400 combines panoramic and multifunction radars to maintain situational awareness across multiple layers of defence. The S-500 incorporates next-generation radar and command systems with broader frequency coverage, faster reaction times and improved high-altitude tracking.

These enhancements allow the S-500 to cue interceptors against numerous simultaneous high-velocity targets, a capability critical against hypersonic and ballistic threats.

Proximity vs Hit-to-Kill

S-400 interceptors rely largely on proximity-fused warheads, using layered missile types to improve kill probability. The S-500 introduces a mix of kinetic “hit-to-kill” interceptors designed to neutralise ballistic payloads and hypersonic units that can survive proximity blasts.

Hit-to-kill technology becomes essential at extreme speeds and altitudes, though its real-world effectiveness in operational conditions remains closely guarded.

Space, Anti-Satellite Potential

One of the most intriguing discussions around the S-500 is its reported ability to engage certain low-earth-orbit targets, a domain entirely beyond the S-400’s design.

Analysts caution that independent verification is limited, but if operational, this capability would give India a strategic edge in near-space defence.

Deployment Status, Export Prospects

The S-400 is already operational in India and several other countries. In contrast, the S-500 has been inducted in limited numbers by Russia since 2021, with production volumes still small. Any potential sale to India would be high-profile and politically significant, requiring detailed negotiations.

Strategic Implications

If India were to acquire the S-500, it would strengthen defence against hypersonic and high-speed ballistic threats, protect critical strategic assets at unprecedented altitudes and offer a limited counter-space deterrent.

The S-500 would extend the S-400 umbrella rather than replace it, creating a multi-layered air-defence network capable of handling modern aerial threats.

Political, logistical and operational factors, including command-and-control integration, maintenance, training and sanctions considerations, will influence any acquisition.

As discussions between India and Russia continue, defence experts believe a successful integration of S-500 systems would mark a new era for India’s strategic capabilities, extending the nation’s shield from conventional air threats to near-space contingencies.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Tarique Anwar

Senior Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
Auto Sector Shines In Festive Quarter; PV Sales Up 12%, Two-Wheelers 18%
Pakistan political crisis 2025
Pakistan In Turmoil As Munir–Sharif Establishment Bows To Imran Khan Wave |DNA
Technology news
Sanchar Saathi App Crosses 1.4 Cr Downloads, Helps Block 42 Lakh Mobile Device
Teen Inventors Portugal
Teens Saw Their Forests Burn – Their Next Invention Left Scientists In Awe
Sonia Gandhi
BJP Fields Sonia Gandhi From Nallathanni Ward For Panchayat Polls In Munnar
Defence Research Development Organisation
DRDO Successfully Tests Fighter Escape System At 800 Kmph On Rocket Sled Track
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Govt Set For Major Overhaul of Reservation Policy; Cabinet To Decide
India-Russia ties
India Miffed Over Joint Op-Ed By UK, French, German Envoys Ahead Of Putin...
Matte Lipstick
Perfect Matte Liquid Lipstick On Myntra For Every Mood
Pakistan humanitarian aid Sri Lanka
India Rejects Pakistan’s Claims Of Blocking Humanitarian Flights To Sri Lanka