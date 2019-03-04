Complaint against PM Narendra Modi for 'mocking' dyslexic patients to poke fun at Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: A complaint has been filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly discriminating against dyslexic patients in a recent interaction with students in Dehradun. National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Goa unit president Ahraz Mulla submitted his complaint against the PM to President Ram Nath Kovind, the United Nations and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

In his complaint, Mulla shared a link of a video in which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi while talking to students via video conferencing, purportedly took an impromptu dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, implying that he is suffering from dyslexia.

"We strongly demand an apology from the Prime Minister because of which individuals with dyslexia have felt discriminated by one of the highest authority in the country. This has lead to depression, anxiety and a sense of suicide among the individuals. They have been mocked by the highest authority of the country because of which sends a very wrong message to the entire country and makes them a subject to be mocked. We request your kind authority to look into this matter with seriousness and ask for an apology by the PM to all the individuals suffering from dyslexia to send a message against discrimination and prevent further discrimination of such individuals in the society,” he said in his complaint.

One of the students during the video conference for 'Smart India Hackathon 2019' on Saturday told the PM also her project which could help dyslexic children who face reading and writing difficulties. Introducing her project, the engineering student said: "We have an idea to help dyslexic children, whose pace of learning and writing is very slow. But they have a high intelligence and creativity level as you have seen in the movie Taare Zameen Par..."

The Prime Minister then interrupted the student and asked, "Will this program work for a 40-50-year-old child too?" To this, those present in the gathering started laughing and applauded the PM's snide remark.

Prompted by her peers, the student replied: "Yes sir, it will work." The PM thereafter purportedly took a dig at United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson and Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi. He said: "If it really will, then it will make the mothers of such children very happy." The comment was again greeted with applause by those in the hall.