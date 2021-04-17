Complete lockdown in Bihar amid COVID-19 surge? CM Nitish Kumar to take call after all-party meet today

NEW DELHI: Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan will on Saturday (April 17) hold an all-party meeting to discuss the suitable measures to be taken to put a brake on the surge of coronavirus across the state. The meeting, to be held in virtual mode, will also be attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A day before the all-party meeting on COVID-19 called by the Governor Chauhan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting to discuss the steps taken so far to check the spread of the disease and availability of oxygen for critically ill patients. He, however, refused to divulge details of the deliberations, saying everything will be discussed at all-party meeting. The chief minister said after talks with political parties, a district level meeting will be held the next day and more suitable measures will be taken to put a brake on the surge of coronavirus in Bihar like other parts of the country in the wake of its second wave.

Friday meeting on coronavirus scenario in Bihar was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers-Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi-besides Health minister Mangal Pandey, his cabinet colleague in Education department Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Principal Secretary Health Pratyaya Amrit among others, according to PTI.

Asked if Bihar was contemplating imposition of lockdown or night curfew in the backdrop of substantial increase in infections, CM Nitish did not give any direct answer and said things would be discussed at Saturday meeting. He said its true that coronavirus cases are rising with every passing day in the state and the government would initiate more steps based on the outcome of all-party meeting and views emerging from districts.

(With PTI inputs)