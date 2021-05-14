Complete lockdown in Nagaland from today, check what’s allowed and what’s not

New Delhi: Amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nagaland government has imposed complete lockdown in the state for the next seven days.

The Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, after the High Powered Committee (HPC) meeting on Tuesday, announced that the state will be going under complete COVID-19 lockdown from 6 pm on Friday (May 14, 2021) till May 21.

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not:

1. Essential services including agricultural activities will continue during the 7-day lockdown.

2. Government offices in the state will be allowed to operate as per the timings.

3. Activities pertaining to construction may continue while adhering to all the SOPs for the workers.

4. The Health and Family Welfare department of the state would pursue aggressive testing by utilising the testing capacity of the COVID-19 labs.

5. The existing restrictions will continue in the state.

6. All activities and movements, except essential services, will remain suspended.

7. All places of mass gatherings will remain closed.

8. All social, religious, cultural, political functions will be barred during the 7-day lockdown.

9. Marriages will be allowed, with prior permission, with a maximum of 20 guests.

10. Gatherings at a funeral capped at 20 guests.

11. Movement of all private and public vehicles will be suspended, except for medical emergencies.

12. Petrol pumps will remain operational.

13. Electronic/print media, telecom and internet service providers will be allowed ro function.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Nagaland recorded 338 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload to 16,890, out of which over 3,297 are active cases, revealed Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom. Additionally, the death toll in the state rose to 165 on Wednesday, when nine more patients succumbed to COVID-19.

