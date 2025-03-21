‘Completely Against This Decision...’: Annapurna Devi Urges SC To Review Allahabad HC Ruling

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Friday urged the Supreme Court to intervene in the Allahabad High Court's recent ruling, which stated that acts such as ‘grabbing breasts’ or ‘snapping pyjama string’ do not amount to rape or an attempt to rape but fall under the lesser charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Addressing reporters outside the Lok Sabha, Devi strongly opposed the verdict, asserting that such a decision has no place in a civilized society.

“I am completely against this decision and the Supreme Court should take serious note of it. Such a ruling has no place in a civilized society,” she told PTI.

Expressing concern over the broader implications, the minister warned that the judgement could set a dangerous precedent and send a wrong message to society.

“Somewhere, this will have a negative impact on society, and we will discuss this matter further,” she added.

The case pertains to an incident from 2021 in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, where an 11-year-old girl was attacked by two men, identified as Pawan and Akash. The accused grabbed her breasts, tore her pyjama string, and attempted to drag her under a culvert while she was walking with her mother. The assailants fled when passers-by intervened upon hearing her screams.

The Allahabad High Court’s ruling has sparked widespread debate, with several voices calling for legal review and stricter interpretation of laws related to sexual assault.