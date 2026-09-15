/‘Compromised PM surrendering to US pressure’: Rahul Gandhi slams center over reported UPI charges above Rs 2,000

“The Modi government has quietly opened the door to imposing fees on UPI. Now, MDR can be levied on merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. Even if these transactions account for just 5% of the volume, they make up nearly 65% of UPI’s total transaction value. The government says no fees will be charged to customers. But where will the fees imposed on shopkeepers ultimately come from? Added to prices, straight out of the customer’s pocket,” Gandhi said.