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‘Compromised PM surrendering to US pressure’: Rahul Gandhi slams center over reported UPI charges above Rs 2,000

Gandhi’s argument is that if merchants have to bear such charges on eligible UPI transactions, they could eventually recover that cost by raising the prices of products or services.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
‘Compromised PM surrendering to US pressure’: Rahul Gandhi slams center over reported UPI charges above Rs 2,000
Image Credit: IANS

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