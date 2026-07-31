Renowned environmentalist Ajaz Rasool said, "There has been an impact on our forests—we’ve lost nearly 10% of our forest cover over the past decade. While we still have substantial forests, conservation and afforestation efforts have not kept pace. A tree cut today takes around 20 years to regenerate, so every tree felled should be replaced with several more. The growing pressure from tourism has also led to illegal construction in forest areas, with guesthouses, hotels, and huts encroaching on ecologically sensitive land. Such land-use changes destabilize topsoil, increase erosion, and clog rivers and tributaries. Kashmir is an ecologically fragile region, and any disturbance to its natural balance has serious consequences. We’re already seeing the effects of climate change. Cloudbursts, once rare and mostly confined to higher altitudes, have become far more frequent and intense across both Kashmir and Jammu."