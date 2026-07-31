Kashmir, paradise of pines and chinars, is rapidly turning into a concrete jungle—experts warn of an impending ecological catastrophe if authorities remain silent. Once celebrated as paradise on earth for its dense pine forests and the cool shade of towering chinar trees, Kashmir is being transformed into a massive concrete jungle. Environmentalists are sounding the alarm that the Valley is racing toward a major ecological disaster unless authorities act with urgency. Unchecked construction across Kashmir's premier tourist destinations has sparked serious concern among experts, who warn that the continued rapid expansion of hotels, homestays, and commercial structures could trigger devastating environmental consequences.
Hill resorts such as Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg, along with untouched spots like Gurez and Doodhpathri, have witnessed an unprecedented concrete building boom in recent years. Environmentalists caution that unregulated development in these fragile ecological zones risks large-scale environmental disasters in the years ahead.
The warning carries greater weight after the Jammu and Kashmir administration itself acknowledged that nearly 90 percent of hotels built over the past six years across various tourist destinations in the Valley are illegal. Official figures show an average of 833 hotels constructed every year during this period, with the vast majority lacking the required clearances.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated, "If I give you the figures, since 2021 the Valley has seen the construction of more than 5,000 hotels. Around 90% of them are illegal, while only 10% have been built legally."
Pahalgam and Sonamarg rank among the worst-hit destinations, where large-scale commercial construction has dramatically altered the landscape. The boom has even reached remote areas such as Gurez, where hotels and homestays are steadily replacing untouched natural terrain. Doodhpathri, in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, which has emerged as a popular tourist spot only in recent years, is also seeing a sharp surge in construction activity.
Environmentalists have expressed concern that the growth of tourism and other commercial infrastructure has far outstripped the development of civic amenities and environmental safeguards. Waste management systems, water resources, roads, and other essential services are struggling to cope with rising tourist numbers, and there are virtually no effective limits on visitor numbers at many destinations. Experts insist that tourist footfall must be regulated according to the ecological carrying capacity of each location to achieve sustainable tourism.
Renowned environmentalist Ajaz Rasool said, "There has been an impact on our forests—we’ve lost nearly 10% of our forest cover over the past decade. While we still have substantial forests, conservation and afforestation efforts have not kept pace. A tree cut today takes around 20 years to regenerate, so every tree felled should be replaced with several more. The growing pressure from tourism has also led to illegal construction in forest areas, with guesthouses, hotels, and huts encroaching on ecologically sensitive land. Such land-use changes destabilize topsoil, increase erosion, and clog rivers and tributaries. Kashmir is an ecologically fragile region, and any disturbance to its natural balance has serious consequences. We’re already seeing the effects of climate change. Cloudbursts, once rare and mostly confined to higher altitudes, have become far more frequent and intense across both Kashmir and Jammu."
This serves as an alarming wake-up call that without strict enforcement of building regulations, effective land-use planning, and scientific assessments of carrying capacity, Kashmir's scenic landscapes will lose their value solely to fuel increasing human greed.
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