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Concrete collapse: Kashmir's ecological paradise faces imminent threat from unchecked construction

Environmentalists are sounding the alarm that the Valley is racing toward a major ecological disaster unless authorities act with urgency. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Concrete collapse: Kashmir's ecological paradise faces imminent threat from unchecked construction
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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