Conditions for terror actors to be catalyst for crisis: US Intelligence report on India-Pakistan

The Annual Threat Assessment report of the United States Intelligence Community claimed that intervention by President Donald Trump helped ease recent nuclear tensions between India and Pakistan, even as it warned that South Asia continues to face persistent security risks, due to "terrorist actors" to continue creating catalysts for crisis, even though it seems neither country wants to return to open conflict.



The report highlighted that India-Pakistan relations remain a potential flashpoint due to past conflicts between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. It pointed to last year's terrorist attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, noting it "demonstrated the dangers of terrorist attacks sparking conflict."



"President Trump's intervention de-escalated the most recent nuclear tensions, and we assess that neither country seeks to return to open conflict," the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment stated. However, it cautioned that "conditions exist for terrorist actors to continue to create catalysts for crises."



On regional terrorism, the assessment said, "ISIS-K maintains a foothold in the region and aspires to conduct external attacks," while adding that the Taliban "has taken aggressive action against it" and "probably thwarted some attacks."



The report also raised concerns over Pakistan's missile capabilities, stating, "Pakistan continues to develop increasingly sophisticated missile technology" that could eventually enable it to strike targets beyond South Asia, including potential intercontinental range.



It further noted rising tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban, citing cross-border clashes and military exchanges earlier this year. "The fighting has continued since it erupted," the report said, adding that lasting peace would require the Taliban to sever ties with militant groups targeting Pakistan.



The Pahalgam terror attack, on April 22, 2025, killed 26 people, including a Nepali citizen. Terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley in Jammu and Kashmir and started firing at the tourists who frequent the place, which is often dubbed as 'mini Switzerland' because of its long, lush green meadows.



Following the attack, India launched multiple strikes on Pakistani terror bases, dubbed 'Operation Sindoor' on the intervening night of May 6 and 7. In a well-coordinated and precise operation, the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 terrorists, along with their trainers, handlers and associates. Most of those eliminated belonged to terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

