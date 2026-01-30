Advertisement
BENGALURU NEWS

Who was CJ Roy? Confident Group chairman found dead in Bengaluru; suicide suspected

Real estate tycoon Dr. C.J. Roy, founder of Confident Group, has died by suicide at his Bengaluru office amid an ongoing income tax raid. Police confirmed a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Know about the incident at Richmond Circle and the legacy of the South Indian billionaire.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Who was CJ Roy? Confident Group chairman found dead in Bengaluru; suicide suspectedReal estate tycoon Dr. C.J. Roy, founder of Confident Group. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

C.J. Roy, the founder and chairman of the real estate company Confident Group, was found dead in his office in central Bengaluru on Friday. Initial police reports indicate that the 57-year-old businessman died by suicide, allegedly using his licensed firearm while an Income Tax (IT) raid was happening at the premises.  

The incident took place at the group’s headquarters in Langford Town near Richmond Circle. Staff members reportedly heard a gunshot from Roy's cabin and found him in a pool of blood. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.  

Tragedy strikes amid income tax scrutiny

His death occurred during a tense time as central agencies conducted searches at Confident Group’s offices.  

Ongoing Investigation: A team from the Income Tax Department, from the Kochi wing, had been inspecting the headquarters since Friday morning, related to an ongoing tax evasion investigation.  

Critical Moment: Sources reported that Roy was being questioned by officials for over an hour. He asked to step into another room to get documents, where the fatal shot was fired.  

Police Findings: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed that Roy had a gunshot wound to the chest. While a case of unnatural death has been opened, conclusions await the post-mortem and forensic analysis.  

The rise of a real estate baron

C.J. Roy was a major figure in South Indian infrastructure, known for his "zero-debt" business philosophy and significant philanthropic efforts.  

Global Empire: Founded in 2005, the Confident Group has grown into a diversified conglomerate with over 165 projects across Bengaluru, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Dubai, and the US.  

Beyond Real Estate: Roy’s influence spread into hospitality, aviation, education, and film production. He was a well-known media figure, frequently sponsoring major reality TV shows and sporting events to promote his brand.  

Public Persona: A native of Kochi who grew up in Bengaluru, Roy was known for being approachable. Just months before his death, he made headlines by buying back his first car, a red Maruti 800, for Rs 10 lakh as a tribute to his humble beginnings. 

Shockwaves across business circles

The news of Roy’s death prompted a massive public response, with "Confident Group" trending at the top of Google searches as more than 50,000 queries were logged within an hour of the announcement.  

Business leaders and employees at the group’s Kochi headquarters expressed their sorrow. Roy's family, who were reported to be out of the country at the time, are expected to return to Bengaluru tonight.  

Investigation and next steps

Bengaluru police have seized the licensed weapon and are examining CCTV footage and digital records. Investigators are also interviewing the income tax officials who were present during the raid to piece together the events.

