हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

'Confident India-US relationship will grow stronger: PM Modi as US trip concludes

As PM Modi's trip comes to a wrap, he tweeted, "... I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come."

&#039;Confident India-US relationship will grow stronger: PM Modi as US trip concludes
ANI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 25, 2021) addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) he spoke about several pressing issues such as COVID-19, the need to combat terrorism and the need to strengthen the United Nations.  

As PM's US trip comes to a wrap, he tweeted, "Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets."

PM Modi was handed over as many as 157 artefacts and antiquities by the US during his visit. While half of the artifacts (71) are cultural, the other half consists of figurines which relate to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9). PM conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiUSModi in US
Next
Story

Kerala COVID-19 unlock: Hotels, bars allowed to reopen with 50% capacity, check guidelines here

Must Watch

PT2M12S

Service is our ultimate religion - PM Modi's message to the world from UNGA