'Confident India-US relationship will grow stronger: PM Modi as US trip concludes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 25, 2021) addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) he spoke about several pressing issues such as COVID-19, the need to combat terrorism and the need to strengthen the United Nations.

As PM's US trip comes to a wrap, he tweeted, "Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets."

Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2021

PM Modi was handed over as many as 157 artefacts and antiquities by the US during his visit. While half of the artifacts (71) are cultural, the other half consists of figurines which relate to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9). PM conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India.

