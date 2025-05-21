Cong’s Salman Khurshid Sides With Modi Govt, Shoots Down Trump’s Mediation Claim on India-Pakistan Ceasefire

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has taken a different stand from his party on the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire issue. While the Congress has questioned the government over US President Donald Trump’s comments about mediating between India and Pakistan durin the armed conflict between the two nations, the former external affairs minister claimed that there was no third-party involvement.

Speaking to the media, he said the understanding between India and Pakistan happened directly. The decision to stop hostilities, according to him, was made after talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries.

“There was no outside hand in this. Whatever was decided was decided between India and Pakistan alone. Pakistan reached out first, and we responded positively,” he said.

Khurshid made the comments after attending a briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. He is also part of a delegation that will travel to Southeast Asia to share India’s perspective on terrorism. The group he is in is led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha.

His comments contrast with the Congress party’s ongoing criticism of the government’s narrative. The party has used Trump’s statement to claim that the ceasefire may not have been purely bilateral.

However, Khurshid emphasised a clear line between domestic politics and foreign affairs. “At home, political debate is our right and duty. But on international matters, we must speak in one voice,” he said.

His stand has created some discomfort within the Congress, as it appears to support the government’s version of events.