Delhi Assembly Elections: After Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Saturday that Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate from the Kalkaji assembly seat, Ramesh Bidhuri, will be the saffron party’s CM face for the elections.

Claiming that the BJP will make the announcement in one or two days, Kejriwal said that Bidhuri should tell everyone what his vision for Delhi is. He also threw a challenge to have a debate in front of the people of the national capital.

"We are getting information that Ramesh Bidhuri's name will be officially announced (as BJP CM face) in the coming one or two days. I congratulate Ramesh Bidhuri on becoming the CM face of the BJP,” Kejriwal said.

“Ramesh Bidhuri should tell what he did for the development of Delhi while being an MP. What is his vision for Delhi? ... After the official announcement of his name, there should be a debate between the CM candidates of the BJP and AAP in front of the people of Delhi," he said.

January 11, 2025

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress.