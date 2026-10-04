Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Congress accuses BJP of turning flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar episode into ‘event’

Congress accuses BJP of turning flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar episode into ‘event’

Earlier the BJP questioned why Congress leaders had not recognised Machchhar's bravery. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 06:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
Congress accuses BJP of turning flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar episode into ‘event’
Image Credit: Congress MP Imran Masood. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Congress accuses BJP of turning flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar episode into ‘event’
2
3
4
5