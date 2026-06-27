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  • /Congress accuses Rajnath Singh of misleading Parliament after soldiers killed in Op Sindoor named; Centre clarifies

Congress accuses Rajnath Singh of misleading Parliament after soldiers killed in Op Sindoor named; Centre clarifies

The Congress accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of misleading Parliament after the government officially named six soldiers martyred during Operation Sindoor. The Ministry of Defence rejected the charge, saying Singh's remarks were taken out of context.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 11:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
Congress accuses Rajnath Singh of misleading Parliament after soldiers killed in Op Sindoor named; Centre clarifies
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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