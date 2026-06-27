/Congress accuses Rajnath Singh of misleading Parliament after soldiers killed in Op Sindoor named; Centre clarifies

A day after the government officially released the names of soldiers martyred during Operation Sindoor, the Congress party on Saturday (June 27, 2026) accused Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of misleading Parliament by claiming that no Indian soldiers had died in the military operation.
The names of the six military personnel, five from the Army and one from the Indian Air Force, were inscribed on the National War Memorial as a tribute to the fallen soldiers. This is the first official public acknowledgement of the casualties suffered by the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.
The Congress party shared Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks in which he had stated that no Indian soldiers were harmed during Operation Sindoor, and accused the government of “misleading the nation and concealing the martyrdom from the nation.”
In response to the opposition’s criticism, the Ministry of Defence clarified Rajnath Singh’s statement and said the opposition deliberately ignores the full context of his remarks.
"Certain posts circulating on social media platforms have sought to misrepresent the Raksha Mantri's address delivered on the floor of Parliament on July 28, 2025. These posts have selectively quoted an isolated portion of the speech to falsely imply that the Raksha Mantri claimed that no Indian soldier lost his life during Operation Sindoor. These are deliberately misleading and factually incorrect," the defence ministry said in a statement.
"Those who have sought to construct a controversy out of Raksha Mantri's Parliamentary address have done so by deliberately ignoring the full context of his remarks," the statement added.
Clarifying on Rajnath Singh's remarks, the ministry said that minister's statement was intended to address the prevailing narrative claiming that Indian pilots were killed during Operation Sindoor.
"It was in direct reference to this specific and mischievous narrative that the Raksha Mantri made the statement in question. His remarks were, therefore, a targeted and contextually specific response to a falsehood that was gaining dangerous traction at that moment," it said.
What Rajnath Singh said earlier
On July 28, addressing the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh said that no Indian soldiers were harmed during Operation Sindoor.
While speaking during the 16-hour long discussion in Lok Sabha, Singh said, "If you have a question to ask, ask this: Were any of our brave soldiers harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed.”
The Congress shared the video clip from last year. However, the Ministry of Defence has clarified that Rajnath Singh's remarks have been misrepresented in the now-viral clip.
Reacting to the clarification, Congress leader Manish Tewari said that if the government possesses some other facts, it should present them before Parliament during the upcoming Monsoon Session.
"@rajnathsingh ji during the debate on Operation Sindoor said that no harm was caused to any Indian Solider during operation Sindoor. Was he oblivious of the facts when he addressed Parliament ? 13 months later Government releases names of six soldier killed during Operation Sindhoor, namely Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Murali Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, and Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar.," Tewari said in a post on X.
Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned whether Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was unaware of the facts or had deliberately misled Parliament despite knowing the truth.
"Either Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was unaware, when addressing Parliament, that six soldiers had already been martyred. If that is the case, it raises a grave question mark over the minister, who lacks knowledge of the very ministry he leads. Or else, he knew the truth and yet chose to mislead Parliament. That is even more serious, because it proves that this government lies to the nation--oaths and all--in the temple of democracy. Whichever is true, some facts remain unchanged," Khera said.
The names of the six Indian armed forces personnel who sacrificed their lives during Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in May last year, have been officially revealed for the first time.
These fallen soldiers will receive permanent honour at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, where their names will be engraved on the granite bricks of the Tyag Chakra (Circle of Sacrifice), ensuring their supreme sacrifice is permanently etched in the nation’s memory.
The six martyrs include five personnel from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force. They are: Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Murali Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, and Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar.
Not acknowledged for the first time: Ministry of Defence
In a separate post, the Ministry of Defence clarified that the names were not being disclosed for the first time, noting that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had already paid tribute to them during a press conference on May 11, 2025.
“During the official press conference held on May 11, 2025, then Director General of Military Operations paid solemn tribute to these brave soldiers and specifically acknowledged their sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor,” the defence ministry said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.