Congress' Adhir Ranjan Choudhury asks who are real culprits of Pulwama, BJP hits back

New Delhi: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Tuesday (January 14) said the troll regiment of RSS would have more strident and vociferous, had arrested Jammu and Kashmir cop Devinder Singh been 'Devinder Khan'. He also raised a question on the Centre asking who the 'real culprits' behind the Pulwama terror attack were.

On January 11, DSP Devinder Singh was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Baramulla's Shopian. The forces had also recovered five grenades from the car they were travelling in. Citing the incident, Choudhury demanded a 'fresh look' in the Pulwama attack in 40 CRPF personnel were killed in February last year.

"Had #DavindarSingh by default been Davindar khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of Colour, Creed, and Religion," the Congress leader said in a series of tweets. "The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us, we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish," he tweeted.

"Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it," he said in another tweet.

Reacting to Choudhury's statement on the J&K DSP's arrest, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back saying there should be a 'democratic surgical strike' on the grand-old party. "Congress has done exactly what it is capable of -- to attack India and save Pakistan," Patra said, addessing the media today. He also resurrected the term 'saffron terrorism' claiming that the coinage was invented at the behest of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Patra used the opportunity to highlight the Congress's stance on Batla House encounter, as well as Rahul Gandhi`s alleged statements on 'Hindu terror' which were later released through Wikileaks. All this came just a month away from the Delhi Assembly polls. "Dear Congress, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, do you have any doubt who launched the terror attack on Pulwama? I challenge you to come on camera and express that you don`t trust Indian Army and Indian Intelligence agencies," said Patra, from the BJP podium.

He further claimed that it was an effort by the party to give clean chit to Pakistan. "This is not a slip of the tongue, this is Congress speaking in Pakistan`s words," he said.

BJP went all out to launch an offensive against the Congress party by using the opportunity to remind Chowdhury's faux pas in the floor of the house during the debate of abrogation of Article 370. "Kuchh to gadbad hai. Kuchh to connection Pakistan ke sath hai (There`s something is wrong. There's some connection with Pakistan)," alleged Patra. He went on to claim that by Tuesday evening, 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Sayeed might express his 'love' for the Congress, as well.

Patra even insinuated that the Congress party is like a 'python' that wants to kill 'its mother'.

