Congress, Akali Dal And BJP Have Looted Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

ANJALA: Laying the foundation stone of a Rs 15 crore Government Degree College in Ajnala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said that the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP had collectively looted Punjab for decades, hollowing out its institutions and forcing generations of youth to look abroad for opportunities. The Chief Minister said that the new college, which will be named after the revered scholar Baba Ghamchuk Ji, represents the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s resolve to rebuild Rangla Punjab through education, opportunity and public participation.

The Chief Minister said that while the state government will provide every possible facility and institutional support, it is equally important for every Punjabi to contribute according to their capacity so that Punjab can be transformed into a Rangla Punjab where children are not compelled to leave the country in search of a future.

Addressing a gathering, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that infighting is at its peak among these parties as they lack any concrete agenda for the welfare of the people. “The opposition has no vision for Punjab. They are only waiting for their turn to loot the people and the state’s resources. Their dreams will never be fulfilled because the people of Punjab are wise and brave, and they understand the dubious character of such leaders,” he said, adding that Punjabis will never allow these forces to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Urging people to remain cautious of opportunistic and power-hungry politicians, the Chief Minister stated that the sole aim of traditional parties is to exploit Punjab and its people. “The need of the hour is to completely reject these parties so that the efforts of the state government to build Rangla Punjab can yield results,” he said, noting that his government is working tirelessly to accelerate development by opening new Aam Aadmi Clinics, schools, colleges and implementing other people-centric initiatives.

Referring to the project inaugurated on the occasion, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the foundation stone of a co-educational college has been laid in Bikraur, a village located along the international border. “This college will ensure that youth from the border area can pursue higher education close to their homes. An amount of Rs 15 crore will be spent on constructing this institution over 15 acres of land,” he said, expressing gratitude to the Bikraur village panchayat and residents for donating land for the project.

The Chief Minister said that youth from around 50 nearby villages will benefit from the college, with over 2,000 students expected to enroll in the coming years. “The institution will offer courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Skills, ensuring modern and quality education for students in the border belt,” he said, expressing confidence that the college would play a transformative role in shaping the future of youth, especially girls, from the region.

Stating that young people in the area have aspirations and dreams, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to giving wings to these dreams through sustained support. “Our focus is on the welfare of present and future generations so that Punjab moves on the path of progress and prosperity. The well-being of every section of society remains our foremost objective,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that students belonging to the village that donated land for the college will be provided free education in the upcoming institution. He said that the college will be named after Baba Ghamchuk ji Maharaj as a tribute to the revered religious leader. “Parents must ensure quality education for their children so that they are not compelled to move abroad in search of opportunities,” CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said.

Highlighting the issue of migration, the Chief Minister said that negativity among the youth must be addressed so that reverse migration gains momentum. “Previous governments ignored this challenge and ruined the system, forcing young people to look outside the country. It is a matter of pride that our government has provided regular jobs to more than 63,000 youth purely on the basis of merit,” he said.

Speaking on the concerns of border residents, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that the Punjab government is making every effort for their welfare, acknowledging them as true patriots of the nation. He said that in a major relief for farmers in Punjab’s border belt, the Central Government has given in-principle approval to shift the border fence closer to the international boundary. “This will allow unhindered cultivation of thousands of acres of farmland that currently lies beyond the fencing. Farmers were earlier forced to cross the fence under BSF escort to access their own fields along the 532 km India–Pakistan border. After persistent efforts, this long-pending issue has finally seen progress,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains highlighted the strides made by the Punjab government in the education sector, saying that the state has emerged as a frontrunner at the national level. “This upcoming project will transform the destiny of youth in this border district. It is a historic day made possible by the far-sighted vision of the Chief Minister and the state government,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia described the initiative as a path-breaking step towards empowering youth in border areas. “It is unfortunate that there was no college within a 70 km radius in Ajnala. Today, a long-pending demand of the people has been fulfilled. We believe in delivering on every promise, and this college reflects that commitment,” he said.

The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Harbhajan Singh ETO, senior AAP leader and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia, MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, and other party leaders and local representatives.

*Bhagwant Mann Govt's Transformational Step for Border Youth*

The establishment of the Government Degree and Vocational Training College at Bikraur stands as a decisive and far-sighted intervention by the Bhagwant Singh Mann government to correct decades of neglect in the Ajnala border belt, where students were forced to travel nearly 40 kilometres to Amritsar for higher education, often at the cost of dropping out, especially girls and first-generation learners.

By fulfilling a long-standing public commitment and translating it into concrete action on the ground, the state government has ensured that more than 50 surrounding villages will gain direct access to quality higher education and skill-based learning on a 15-acre campus, integrating degree programmes with employment-oriented courses such as Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Skills.

Designed as a modern, inclusive and student-centric institution with universal accessibility, vocational facilities and sports infrastructure, the college is poised to become a catalyst for social inclusion, gender equity and youth empowerment in Punjab’s sensitive border region, firmly underscoring the Mann government’s governance model of equity, access and opportunity for all.