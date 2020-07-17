Congress attacks BJP, accuses party of destabilising Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan

Jaipur: In a fresh twist to the political crisis in Rajasthan, Congress on Friday (July 17) suspended Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from primary membership of the party besides issuing show-cause notices to them for allegedly conspiring against the party.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewal, who addressed an online media briefing, sought an FIR to be registered against suspended MLA Bhanwar Lal over the alleged audiotapes, that have been doing rounds on social media. "An FIR should be registered against Bhanwar Lal Sharma and apart from that the party has decided to suspend Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishwendra Singh from their primary membership of the party," said Surjewala.

He also demanded an FIR be registered against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and BJP leader Sanjay Jain, accusing them of being involved in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. "It should also be probed as to who arranged the 'black money' to bribe MLAs & who were given the bribe," Surjewala stated.

Urging the SOG to initiate a probe into the case, Surjewala said that a warrant should be issued against Shekhawat and he should be arrested if it is suspected that he could influence the investigation.

According to reports, audio clips in which Bhanwar Lal, who belongs to the Sachin Pilot camp, purportedly conspires to topple Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government under the influence of Sachin Pilot has surfaced online. The suspended MLA however refuted the allegations and termed the viral audio as 'fake'. "The Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister, Lokesh Sharma is trying to pressurise MLAs by getting fake audios made as Chief Minister Gehlot is in despair," Sharma stated.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was, on July 14, also sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

CM Gehlot accused the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG on the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.