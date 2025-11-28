Advertisement
CONGRESS KARNATAKA

Congress Backs Action Against Suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil As Sexual Harassment Case Filed

As the sexual harassment complaint against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been handed over to the Crime Branch, Congress leader Deepa Dasmunshi clarified on Friday that Mamkootathil has been completely distanced from party activities, adding that the party will not oppose any decisive action taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 09:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Congress Backs Action Against Suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil As Sexual Harassment Case FiledImage: ANI

"Rahul Mamkootathil has been suspended from the party, and he is not participating in any Congress programmes. If the CM takes strong action or orders the police to take strong action, the law will take its own course. We have no problem," she said.

BJP workers also staged a protest against Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad after a woman submitted a sexual harassment complaint against Mamkootathil.

