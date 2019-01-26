Congress banking on 'chocolaty' faces for Lok Sabha poll: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

INDORE: Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's formal entry into politics, claiming that the Congress was fielding "chocolaty" faces in upcoming Lok Sabha polls as the party lacks strong leaders.

"A Congress leader demands that Kareena Kapoor should be fielded from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Sometimes others talk about fielding Salman Khan from Indore. Likewise, Priyanka (Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) was also brought into active politics," Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Agle Lok Sabha chunav ke maidan mein utaarne Congress ke pass mazboot neta nahi hai. Isliye woh aise chocolaty chehre ke madhyam se chunav ladna chahti hai (The Congress does not have strong leaders to field in the next Lok Sabha elections. For this reason, it wants to fight polls through these charming faces)," he said.

He also said that "Priyanka would not have been brought into active politics if there was confidence within the Congress on (party chief) Rahul's leadership."

Vijayvargiya made the controversial remark just a day after senior BJP leader and Bihar Minister Vinod Narain Jha said that Priyanka has just a "very beautiful" face and she lacks political acumen.

Vijayvargiya also slammed those associating the Narendra Modi-led government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former President Pranab Mukherjee with party politics.

"I was watching a debate on a TV channel in which it was being said that the decision to confer Pranab da with Bharat Ratna was taken to strengthen BJP in West Bengal. Those involved in this kind of discussion are insulting Pranab da," he said.

It is to be noted that Vijayvargiya is the BJP's in charge general secretary for West Bengal.

