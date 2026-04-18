'Congress bears dark stain of anti-women stigma': Kiren Rijiju slams opposition after women's quota bill defeat

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday expressed sadness over the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill and slammed the opposition parties, saying that the Congress Party and the opposition, driven by political motives and a mindset of denying women’s rights, prevented the passage of the Constitutional Amendment in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a press conference, Rijiju said that the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha should not be considered a failure of the government or the BJP.

"We are all saddened by the fact that, driven by political motives and a mindset of denying women rights, the Congress Party and the opposition, with a blatant majority, prevented the passage of the Constitutional Amendment. We are saddened because this loss has been inflicted on the women of the country. This crucial step, which was to give women a say in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies, to empower them to participate in the entire legal process, in the decisions that govern the country, and in the decision-making process, failed to pass. That's why we are saddened. This should not be considered a failure of the government or our party," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "We are all saddened by the fact that, driven by political motives and a mindset of denying women rights, the Congress Party and the opposition, with a blatant majority, prevented the passage of the Constitutional… pic.twitter.com/eGadPzEz0h — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

He said celebrating the denial of women's rights is a grave sin and that some parties consider it a victory by deciding not to grant women their rights.

"The Congress Party and some other parties have inflicted a significant blow on the country. Therefore, the Congress Party and some of their allies will have to face the wrath of women. The Congress Party also bears a dark stain of being anti-women, a stigma that will never go away. Celebrating the denial of women's rights is a grave sin. They consider it a victory by deciding not to grant women rights. Women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies is our responsibility, and we must provide it. Congress's mentality is to deny it, and they are celebrating after defeating that bill. They have completely exposed their true nature. No excuses will work," he said.

His remarks came after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the defeat of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying that the government’s attempt to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was defeated and stopped.

She also expressed support for the Women’s Reservation Bill and urged the central government to bring back the 2023 legislation, with any necessary changes, and ensure its implementation by 2029, assuring full support from the Opposition parties.

Priyanka Gandhi also claimed that the way the Bill was introduced, along with provisions like delimitation and the 2011 Census, made it clear that the government knew it would not pass and was only seeking political credit.

The Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam), enacted in 2023 as the 106th Constitutional Amendment, reserves 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies (including a sub-quota for SC/ST women). However, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aimed to expedite its implementation, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on April 17, as it could not secure the requisite two-thirds majority.