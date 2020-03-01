Congress blames BJP-AAP collusion over Delhi riots

New Delhi: The Karnataka Congress here on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of colluding with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi in instigating riots.

Stating that the BJP and the AAP are hand in glove and playing the hide & seek game to fool people, the party asked why hadn`t cops booked Tahir Hussain and Kapil Mishra? "What`s stopping them from taking action against these motormouths, mainly responsible for instigating violence?" tweeted the Congress.

It was referring to AAP leader Hussain and BJP member Mishra for their alleged involvement in the riots.

Though 123 FIRs had been filed by the Delhi Police, but the BJP leaders who made provocative speeches were not included in them, the Congress said.

"Is this impartial? Who is the Delhi Police working for? 42 dead, 200 injured. Incompetence of the police shows up, which will be road-blocks to justice. Crime scene not sanitised. Yet to make seizure list. No conclusive evidence of gun use," Congress said.

According to the Congress, complicity between the AAP and the BJP political elements has been exposed through these riots, with the victims being let down by the police and the judicial delay.

It also raised the issue of bail to Pulwama attack accused Yusuf Chopan. In the blast, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed.

"The NIA failed to file charge-sheet. How can a Jaish terrorist get bail? Either the government is incompetent or guilty of lying. Home Minister Amit Shah and the NIA chief should resign immediately," Congress said.

On the markets crash, the Congress said the Narendra Modi government was not prepared to handle it. "Tumbling of markets in one week shows how unprepared the Modi government is when it comes to handling small concerns. The Sensex sank wiping out Rs 5 lakh crore hard-earned money."

The country had moved from the extreme confidence in markets to the extreme panic, the Congress said calling it an economic collapse.

"The third quarter GDP growth dipped to 7-year low of 4.7 per cent, with continuing slump in manufacturing and fresh challenges arising out of coronavirus outbreak stifling global growth. Going by the government`s failed record in handling eventualities, is Modi prepared to handle bigger challenges" it said.

Castigating the Gujarat model of governance, the party said 3.8 lakh children in the state were malnourished, rising by 2.4 lakh since July 2019.